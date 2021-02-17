I got sent home from school for wearing a singlet. Now I’m fighting sexist dress codes

On Friday, Wellington Girls’ College student Lauren Hardie was sent home for wearing a singlet, told by senior staff that she was ‘distracting male teachers’. The school then admitted that wasn’t true, and have apologised. Now Hardie is fighting to change sexist dress code rules that put the blame on girls.

As told to Alice Webb-Liddall

Last Friday started out like most other school days. I caught a bus into campus at Wellington Girls’ College, where I’m currently in my final year of study and attended my first three periods like I normally would.

It wasn’t until the double break at the end of third period that I was stopped by a member of the senior management team. “What you’re wearing is inappropriate,” she told me. I wasn’t the only girl to get written up for breaking the dress code that morning, but I was still confused – I was wearing pants and a tank top.

Year 13 students don’t have to wear uniforms so we were all told at the end of year 12 what was and was not allowed, and the dress code, to my knowledge (though it was never written down for us), consisted of three main rules:

The first rule was that our clothing had to be “smart casual”. I’d seen so many girls wearing track pants since we started school a few weeks ago, with no consequences, so figured this one was open to interpretation.

Secondly, no offensive slogans or symbols were allowed. Makes sense.

Finally, we were told not to wear anything that could be “looked up, looked down, or looked through”.

That last rule was the one I was apparently breaking. Its ambiguity, though, was what initially made me fight the ruling. After some back and forth with the staff member who had pulled me up on it, I was sent to a different member of the senior management team. I had hoped this would be a chance to ask questions; what rule was I breaking and how? Why had I been singled out when others in my class were wearing very similar clothing?

Unfortunately for me, the discussion with this second member of staff went about the same as the first. I was told that my clothing was “distracting for male staff members” and sent home to change.

On the bus ride home I started feeling self-conscious. I’d started the school day perfectly happy, not thinking about the way I had dressed – there was nothing unusual about it. I wasn’t showing cleavage, my legs were fully covered and my pants were high waisted, so there was barely an inch of upper belly skin showing. Definitely nothing to suggest I was being provocative.

I was angry. I posted about it on a WGC private Facebook group, letting the other girls in my year know what had happened – I expected many of them to get as angry as I had. In the meantime, the school managed to become confused about why exactly they had sent me home. They floated the idea that my clothing was offensive to some students of different religions and cultures than me.

My anger at having to bus home and get changed was nothing compared to the gross feeling I got from being apparently sexualised by the male teachers at my school. I had no reason to believe the school’s senior management had lied to me about this.

I returned to school after getting changed into a different outfit and by that time the story had spread throughout the entire year level. I was applauded as I entered my next class, and by the end of the day a group of students had decided to wear tank tops on Monday in protest of the archaic dress code rule.

Over the weekend, the situation changed again. In an email sent out to me and many other year 13 girls, the senior management team apologised for sending me home. They admitted there hadn’t been any complaints from “male staff” or other students, and said they had made a mistake.

It was an unexpected apology, but one that was welcomed by me and the other students. The Monday protest was still carried out by a number of students and I still wondered why the school decided to use me as an example the Friday before. More importantly, I wondered why they decided to excuse their decision by not only throwing their own male staff under the bus, but also their cultural and religious minority students. Using these groups as a scapegoat to slut-shame me for wearing a crop top was completely unacceptable.

The school’s senior leadership has now apologised to male staff, they’ve apologised to minority students who were used as an excuse for their poor decision, and they’ve apologised to the year 13 class for the conduct that made me and so many of my peers feel uncomfortable in our own bodies, in what is meant to be a safe space for our learning.

They’ve also allowed us space to design a new dress code for year 13s, which staff are taking a step back from. A committee will be formed in the next week to allow students to express their concerns with the current dress code, and create one that makes students feel comfortable and welcome.

I sent out a survey on Monday asking students to have their say in what they think is appropriate dress for school. In response, none of the students said they were against other girls wearing tank tops to school.

The school handled this situation far better than I or many of my friends thought they would have. Apart from the initial reaction, I have been positively surprised by the apologies and actions the senior management team has taken since, but I’m still angry.

I’m angry that dress codes still exist in this way. While WGC might be changing its rules now, there are countless other schools around New Zealand that still have outdated dress codes that primarily exist to shame women. Whether it be shoulders, collarbones, cleavage or thighs, what a woman decides to show by how she chooses to dress is only an issue when those around her make it one.

My collarbones are not offensive. What is offensive is being told that they are objectionable and inappropriate. Now WGC has made a change, who will be next?

Lauren Hardie, Evie Tucker and Oli Morphew all contributed to this story