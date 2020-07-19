Live updates, July 20: Immigration a ‘bottom line’ for NZ First

Good morning, and welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 20. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.45: Winston Peters launches 2020 election campaign

If recent polling’s to be believed, it’s going to be a tough battle ahead for New Zealand First if the party wants to return to parliament after September’s election. The party launched its campaign yesterday, with leader Winston Peters front and centre. Hayden Donnell went along for a close encounter with the New Zealand First faithful.

Meanwhile, Peters told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning that immigration will be a bottom line for its support in any government formed after the election. The party wants to restrict immigration to a net growth of 15,000 people a year. Peters was also critical of his government partners Labour and the Greens. At the campaign launch, he said his party had opposed their “woke pixie dust.” Peters told Hosking that, while in government, his party had achieved everything they promised before the last election.

During an extraordinary interview on RNZ’s Morning Report, Peters was pushed on why New Zealand First had hired two political operatives who were involved in the Brexit campaign. Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore have been dubbed the “bad boys of Brexit” for their work on the campaign. Peters said National and Labour have also used international experts in their campaigns. “Why did the National party need Crosby Textor? Did I see you raising that at the last election. The Labour Party has got the international socialist [and] Labour arm helping them.”

Peters was questioned on the fact that the Brexit campaign was infamous for its misinformation, which could make some people concerned about the type of campaign New Zealand First planned to run. Peters said that line of questioning was “defamatory.”

“We have people helping us from all around the world, all legally, all above board. I just wish you’d focus on the others such as the National Party which has been financed by international governments and you’re not even asking questions.”

Peters said it was the New Zealand First Party paying for the services of Banks and Wigmore, not the elusive New Zealand First Foundation.

7.35: Top stories from The Bulletin

The days of free hotel stays for all returning New Zealanders appear to be drawing to a close. With taxpayers having already stumped up more than $81 million in managed isolation and quarantine costs, the government is under increasing pressure to introduce some form of user-pays.

Yesterday National announced it planned to charge returnees $3,000 each, with children under three years exempt; those over three would incur a charge of $500. Deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it all comes down to fairness. “Many Kiwis have only one or two overseas holidays in their lives. National won’t expect taxpayers to pay for other Kiwis returning from high-paying careers or expensive holidays in Europe.”

It’s very clear by now that the government has something similar in mind. Instead of the usual sniping at National’s policy, minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods simply said it was “encouraging” to see the opposition support “something the government’s been talking about for a number of weeks now”. The prime minister has previously said she wants to charge only those who chose to leave the country after lockdown, and Woods said yesterday the charges should be “fair and equitable”. But last night, Stuff’s Henry Cooke reported a cabinet paper was circulating proposing the exact same charge as National’s policy – $3k. Cabinet is set to discuss it this afternoon, though it’s not clear if an announcement will be made today. Either way, by getting out in front of the government, National is now in a position to claim the moral high ground on the issue.

So does that mean a “fees for returnees” policy will sail through parliament? Not quite, according to Victoria University of Wellington law lecturer Dean Knight. He told Stuff a payment scheme would likely require a new law, carefully calibrated to avoid breaching citizens’ legal rights. While the Bill of Rights protects the right of return to the country, it also allows the government to introduce “reasonable and proportionate constraints” on that right.

Another risk factor is the reaction of those forced to pay up, argued Knight’s Victoria University law colleague Eddie Clark in a tweet thread. “It feels inevitable that a charging regime will increase non-compliance with managed isolation. If people feel fine, are being charged an arm and a leg, and resent their detention, you think that encourages compliance? Yes the current regime is expensive. But with a very few exceptions, it seems to be working.”

7.30am: The day in sum

There were three new cases of Covid-19, two men in their 30s and one woman in her 70s. All were detected in managed isolation.

All returning adult New Zealanders would be charged $3000 to cover a significant portion of the cost of their quarantine stay under National policy announced yesterday. The government has indicated it too is looking at introducing fees.

At the NZ First Party Conference, Winston Peters pledged an annual cap of 15,000 immigrants and said the immigration portfolio going to NZ First would be a “bottom line” for any post-election deals.

Defending National’s failure to mention climate change in its infrastructure plan, Judith Collins said the nuclear-free issue of this generation is not climate change, but “the economy”

