The Spinoff Covid tracker: 15 live graphs that tell the story of delta in Aotearoa

Everything you need to know about how the Covid-19 pandemic is tracking in New Zealand, through regularly updated data visualisations.

The Spinoff Covid tracker brings together all the relevant Covid data – cases, tests, vaccination and mobility – in one place.

The aim of this page is to show the numbers in the context of the larger picture. We will continuously update and improve it based on feedback.

The reporting times differ for some of the data sets. We will update them as soon as the data is public.

We have done comparisons in some instances with New South Wales to provide a scale and time comparison with the outbreak that’s considered to be the likely source for the delta variant in New Zealand.

The mobility data comes from Google community mobility reports. It is only indicative, but it provides a view into the effectiveness of lockdowns and we will continue to update the data as we shift down levels.

App users: If you experience an issue with any of these graphs click here to load in-browser

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

App users: Having trouble seeing any of these graphs? Click here to load in-browser

Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members