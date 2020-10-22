Five successful New Zealand women on how they deal with imposter syndrome

A governor general, a microbiologist, a New Zealander of the Year, an Oscar-nominated producer and a comedian walk into a bar. The punchline? They all struggle with imposter syndrome despite being extremely cool and successful women.

“I’m the governor general, I have to accept that I’ve done some things right – it can’t have been luck all my life.” – Dame Patsy Reddy, governor general of New Zealand.

In the latest episode of On the Rag, we asked Dame Patsy Reddy, Chelsea Winstanley, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, Angella Dravid and Jennifer Ward-Lealand to share their personal experience with imposter syndrome and how they work to conquer it in their own lives.

Whether it’s Dame Patsy having dreams about being naked in public, Angella Dravid frequently being the only woman in the room, or Chelsea Winstanley’s struggling with the title of “director”, one thing’s for sure – we all feel like imposters from time to time.

On the Rag is made with the support of NZ On Air.

