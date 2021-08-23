August 23, 2021

Watch every episode of climate series 100 Year Forecast

| Staff writers

First released in 2020 and today more relevant than ever, 100 Year Forecast explores how New Zealand’s climate will change over the next century with and without action being taken now. Watch all five episodes below and explore the special interactive feature here.

Episode one: Temperatures Rising

Episode two: Wet & Dry

Episode three: Floods

Episode four: Habitats

Episode five: Towards Solutions

100 Year Forecast is made with the support of NZ On Air.


