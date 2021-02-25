Live updates, February 25: Bridges asks ‘wokester’ commissioner if ‘police still arrest criminals’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 25. All the latest news from New Zealand, updated throughout the day. Reach me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.30am: Simon Bridges questions ‘wokester’ police commissioner

National MP Simon Bridges has had the chance to question police commissioner Andrew Coster face-to-face this morning, just days after labelling him a “wokester”.

Coster was appearing before the Justice Select Committee on which Bridges sits, leading to an escalation of the war of words between the pair.

Asked by Bridges whether “police still arrest criminals in New Zealand”, Coster said that the police had been “as focused as it’s ever been” in tackling gang crime.

Earlier today, criminal justice expert Jarrod Gilbert wrote that Bridges’ attack on Coster was cowardly. “Andy Coster isn’t ‘woke’. He’s proven himself to this point to be intelligent and principled. Two qualities Simon Bridges is doing his best to expunge himself of,” said Gilbert.

He also said that Bridges’ claim about a lack of police action on gangs was simply wrong. “It came off the back of the police – on Coster’s instruction – launching an operation to take guns out of the underworld. It is an operation that could easily have come straight out of a National-controlled government.”

National MP Simeon Brown – who is not an expert on gangs nor criminal justice – called Gilbert’s claims “absolute nonsense”.

10.40am: PM pledges to tackle dental problems, extend national fluoridation

Jacinda Ardern has promised to pass a bill that would give water fluoridation powers to District Health Boards and could see fluoridation extended to at least 85% of the country.

The law’s been on hold for nearly four years despite support from across the House, with National throwing its weight behind the proposal as well.

“We didn’t have the support for it in the last government… we’ve got the numbers now and the minister is doing work on it,” Ardern told Newshub.

Ardern appeared to blame former deputy PM Winston Peters for the delay in passing the law – but National’s Shane Reti said that’s not true.

“[It’s] hard to explain why this is taking so long. Why can’t this be delivered – you’ve got two of the main parties agreeing this is important,” he said.

Additional fluoridation could save more than $600 million in dental costs over a 20-year period.

9.50am: Reserve Bank required to consider housing impact when making decisions

The finance minister has directed the Reserve Bank to take account of housing in all its monetary and financial decision-making.

It follows letters sent between Grant Robertson and the Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr in late 2020 as the pair sought to work out how to cool the housing market.

“The Committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said in a statement.

“The Bank will have to take into account the government’s objective to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock to help improve affordability for first-home buyers,” said Robertson.

This announcement is, Robertson said, just the “first step” as the government considers how to make home ownership more attainable.

Adrian Orr said he “welcomes” the direction the Bank received from the government. “The minister’s direction is in tune with our recent advice to the Government in which we detailed the many influences on house prices, including the actions of the Reserve Bank,” Orr said.

9.10am: Air NZ announces $185m loss

The impact of Covid-19 is being felt no stronger than in sectors that rely on travel, with Air New Zealand announcing a $185 million loss for the second half of last year.

As TVNZ reported, the national carrier also spent $1 billion in cash reserves.

The results compare with almost $200 million in earnings from the same period in 2019.

“While we made significant changes to our business and cost base, and did this more quickly than most airlines, since the outbreak of the pandemic we have still burnt through over $1 billion in our own cash reserves – that’s just huge,” the airline’s CEO Greg Foran said. “We have been fortunate to receive significant financial assistance from wage subsidies and the Government’s aviation relief package throughout the first half of the financial year, as well as benefiting from lower fuel prices, however these benefits are not expected to extend into the second half of the financial year.”

8.00am: Māori wards bill passes, National promises to overturn

National has unveiled its first policy of the 2023 election: overturning a new law scrapping the public veto on councils setting up Māori wards.

The bill finally passed yesterday afternoon, after the Opposition spent much of the previous day filibustering. Labour had used urgency to get the law change into the House despite just one week of select committee scrutiny.

Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said there had been a generational shift since the prior law was first introduced in 2002 – a government Mahuta was part of. Had she known the 5% barrier was too low “I never would have voted for it”, she said.

National offered staunch opposition to the bill, speaking on every single one of its 10 clauses. Leader Judith Collins called it “shoddy law making”.

“Jacinda Ardern and Labour did not campaign on this issue at the last election and have not adequately consulted with New Zealanders,” she said in a late night statement.

“Labour only gave the public two days to make submissions. There were 12,506 of them, with 76% opposed to the changes.”

The party’s local government spokesperson Christopher Luxon said: “It’s not for central government to get in the middle of the relationship between councils, iwi and hapū.”

Top stories from The Bulletin

For a lead story today, a confrontation that has been brewing for a while, with several flashpoints along the way. Corrections minister Kelvin Davis has accused activist group People Against Prisons Aotearoa of “basically inciting” the Waikeria prison riot earlier this year, in particular through a pamphlet that advised prisoners unhappy with living conditions to protest, reports Radio NZ. Davis brought it out in parliament under questioning from Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi on the conditions in prison, noting that Waitati himself was quoted in it. Davis told reporters he wasn’t “saying he’d [Waititi] distributed it, but he is quoted in it”. The pamphlet has since been referred to police.

Waititi had been involved in ending the multi-day riot, by going into the prison to secure the surrenders of those who were still holding out. He said he was “flabbergasted” to have been accused by the minister in such a manner, and said Davis was “choosing to deter us from the actual kaupapa which is around the incompetence of Corrections at this particular time to look after our people in prison.”

The incident in turn prompted a partly derisive, and partly angry reaction from activists groups, including PAPA. Their response can be read here. One point that has been made is the argument that it isn’t a subversive document – you can read it in full here. In large part, it advises prisoners of their rights under law, and outlines organising methods to secure those rights. There is also a crossword and Sudoku on the back page.

Activist groups have subsequently accused Davis of using the issue as a smokescreen for conditions within prisons. Justspeak put out a release saying “minister Davis needs to take responsibility for the systemic failures in Corrections facilities across Aotearoa and demonstrate his Government’s commitment to actually making change, rather than attempting to deflect attention from the human rights abuses happening on his watch.” And Amnesty said “the portfolio he [Davis] is responsible for, Corrections, has committed grave human rights violations and broken New Zealand and international law. And this has a human cost.”

An important piece of context for this story: Radio NZ’s Guyon Espiner reports a district court judge has just issued a stinging assessment of conditions in Auckland Women’s Prison, which found degrading and cruel treatment and multiple examples of Corrections breaking its own rules. It stands to reason that if it is happening in one prison, we might well suspect that it is happening in others too.

