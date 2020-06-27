Live updates, June 26-27: Ardern and Peters on the whiplash days of the Covid crisis; election in the air

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.30am: Election campaigns gearing up

Yesterday saw the National Party unveil its campaign hoardings, complete with obligatory leader-with-tool picture, and this weekend we’re expecting the first few policy launches. Door knockers are likely to be out in force, too, though in much of the north island they might need a snorkel and to beware any airborne trampolines.

A couple of political stories on The Spinoff this morning: Justin Giovannetti casts a sceptical eye at Paul Goldsmith’s claim New Zealand’s respsonse to Covid is the costliest in the world, and Stephen Mills reveals some new UMR research on how New Zealanders see the world changing post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, a very happy birthday to Stuff.

June 27, 9.15am: Ardern and Peters on the Covid whirlwind

The morning’s big read is the latest instalment in Matt Nipppert’s series of stories chronicling the whiplash weeks of the Covid-19 crisis in New Zealand. This time he’s landed sit down interviews with both Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters. “I pitched both of them an opportunity to record their experiences for history, and they both gave me half-hour interview slots. There’s plenty of water to go under this bridge, but we’re probably half-way across and it’s a staggering view from here,” said Nippert.

On the decision to ramp up testing despite the fact that only six days’ testing stocks were at that moment in New Zealand, Ardern said: “It was a risky call but it was a calculated risk … It was the least risky option in terms of lives lost.”

As with the earlier pieces, it’s a compelling read. In the Weekend Herald in print or online here.

June 26

4.45pm: Watson case heads back to Court of Appeal

Scott Watson’s 1999 conviction for the murders of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope has been referred back to the Court of Appeal, Andrew Little, the minister of justice has announced. The “royal prerogative of mercy” follows a series of rejected attempts over the intervening years. A 2017 application for the royal prerogative of mercy centred on the reliability of DNA evidence linking two hairs removed from a blanket seized from Watson’s boat. The decision to reject that application was reviewed, leading to the decision announced today.

The essential journalism about the long-running and controversial case is from Mike White, formerly of North & South magazine. Start with this compelling longread.

3.30pm: $85 million funding for Queenstown

Speaking from a chilly Queenstown waterfront, the prime minister this afternoon announced an $85 million boost in funds to save jobs in the resort town, where unemployment has gone from 1.1% to 18.5% in only a year.

“That includes $35 million alongside the funding being put up at a local level for the town centre redevelopment, and $50 million that will go into phase one of a project to focus on the arterial routes around the town centre,” Ardern said, calling them shovel ready projects, which will be ready to get underway within three months.

Minister for tourism Kelvin Davis, who has been criticised as recently as this morning by Queenstown businesses for perceived inaction, also acknowledged Queenstown had been “doing it tough”. He then made the announcement that the tourism recovery ministers would be using $25 million from the Tourism Recovery Fund to waive DOC concession fees in the region.

“In addition to the billions invested through the wage subsidy and other business support, this latest funding will help to keep these operators afloat.”

3.15pm: Today’s cases, charted

2.00pm: National’s simple message for hoardings

National Party leader Todd Muller says the party’s new hoardings “spell out what National will deliver when it wins the election and forms government: a strong team, more jobs and a better economy.”

The message is simple in terms of succinctly articulating the party’s focus on the economy in the lead up to the general election. The spacious design, however, means that once you notice the text isn’t quite aligned with the party logo, it’s very hard to unsee it.

Perhaps taking a leaf from former leader John Key and his past difficulties with a hammer and nail, Muller chose the more manageable electric drill for his photo opportunities, and appears so comfortable with the power tool he can use it without looking.

1.15pm: One new case in managed isolation

There is one new case of Covid-19 today, reported to be in managed isolation, according to a media release from the Ministry of Health.

The case is a man is his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane. He has been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie and is moving to the Jet Park Hotel today. The man tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day three of his stay.

That brings New Zealand’s total number of active cases to 14, all are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. There are no cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health says it has concluded testing and the follow-up process with the 55 people who were granted an exemption from managed isolation on compassionate grounds between June 9 ‐ 16.

Of those 55, 40 have returned negative results, one had their approval withdrawn and remained in managed isolation for the full 14 days, and 14 will not be tested “on the basis of health, because they are a child, they have declined, they can no longer be contacted, or they have left the country”.

Between June 9 and 16, 2,159 people left managed isolation facilities having completed their 14 days of isolation, but only 800 of those were tested before leaving. The ministry is still in the process of connecting with the remainder for follow-up testing.

1,186 people have been contacted and have tested negative for Covid-19, 386 were tested after departure from the facility, 199 people are still waiting on test results, and 632 people are still being sought by ministry staff and finding services.

11.55am: Taika Waititi’s Piki Films announces an avalanche of indigenous releases

Film news website Screen Daily has revealed Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal’s New Zealand production company has a slate of new productions in the works for film and television.

The first is a film adaptation of Tina Makereti’s novel The Imaginary Lives Of James Pōneke, about a

Māori teenager who travels to London to appear as a live exhibit amongst Māori artefacts, set in the 1840s.

Second is a feature adaptation of comedian Angella Dravid’s true story of running away to marry a man she met online who was three times her age, and ending up prison in the UK. Briar Grace-Smith is attached to write the script with Dravid. And lastly, Better The Blood, which Screen Daily describes as a crime series about “an obsessive Māori detective as she hunts down an indigenous serial killer revenging the wrongs of New Zealand’s colonisers”.

Piki Films producer Morgan Waru told Screen Daily: “We aim to have indigenous voices at the centre of the creative team.”

10:30am: Second cache of Covid-19 documents released

A whole bunch of new documents relating to Covid-19 (254 by our count) have been proactively released by the government, covering areas like the quarantine system, the border, economic support packages, law enforcement at level two and more.

It comes after the last proactive release ended up more like a document dump – the papers were thrown out on a Friday afternoon with no warning, right at a time when most journalists are dreaming of the pub. This time around warnings were given to media that they were being released this morning.

The Spinoff’s Alex Braae has been trawling through them to bring you the highlights.

9.20am: Waikato report to shed light on region’s real history

A report by historian Vincent O’Malley, commissioned by Waikato-Tainui and former Hamilton mayor Andrew King, will finally be released today. The detailed historical account will include a history of key figures of the Waikato region, and shed more light on Hamilton’s controversial namesake. Iwi and council had hoped it would give residents a better understanding of tensions around place names in the area.

Current mayor Paula Southgate told The Spinoff this morning that it can’t come too soon. “The more people who read it and understand, the better the conversation’s going to be.”

“What Vincent O’Malley’s done is made a really readable report. I want to take people on a journey to understand why things are offensive. Bryce, Von Tempsky. They were really nasty people. Then after that, come to the healing side of things I think.”

The mayor has been on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse since removing the statue of Captain John Fane Hamilton from Hamilton’s Civic Square, after Waikato kaumatua Taitimu Maipi threatened to remove the statue himself.

Hamilton led the 43rd regiment in the attack on Pukehinahina in Tauranga. As punishment for defending their lands, Waikato and Tauranga iwi had huge tracts of land confiscated by the Crown and suffered greatly, for many generations, as a consequence.

Southgate’s position has been undermined somewhat by her deputy mayor, Geoff Taylor, who is calling for the prosecution of Maipi. At a council meeting on Wednesday, Taylor admitted there was “an awful lot we shouldn’t be proud of in our colonial past” but that he was from European stock and was proud of his forebears: “I’m not wiping all of that away because of some crazy US cop and because someone has joined the dots and deemed our country as a total failure as well.”

“Personally I think the volatile race relations around the world has cast a light on everything and that’s not a bad thing, because we start to think about what’s right and wrong,” Southgate said, adding that she doesn’t expect her deputy to agree with everything she says.

“I feel prosecuting Mr. Maipi at this stage would only be provocative. It won’t serve any purpose. I’m not going to look backward too much about why the statue had to come out, let’s understand what the history is and look at what we do going forward.”

8.20am: Auckland to host FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The news arrived overnight that Australia and New Zealand will co-host the women’s FIFA tournament, bringing the event to the southern hemisphere for the first time.

Auckland’s Eden Park will host matches, and a media release says they expect an estimated 130,000 visitors.

Mayor Phil Goff said: “Today’s announcement supports our vision to be the events capital of New Zealand.”

The tournament is the latest international sporting event to be announced, following the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup next year, Rugby World Cup 2021, and the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport set for 2022.

A joint statement from minister for sports, Grant Robertson, and economic development minister, Phil Twyford, said the government has set aside up to $25 million to host the event. Of that, $14.2 million goes to New Zealand Football for direct support of the tournament. Some of the remainder will be used to leverage the event at home – in particular, supporting and growing the involvement of women and girls in all aspects of sport.

8.00am: National sticks to their guns, won’t work with NZ First

National Party leader Todd Muller is feeling hopeful after last night’s Colmar Brunton poll, the first since Simon Bridges was rolled from the National Party, which saw the party up nine percentage points. Muller had an answer for RNZ’s business editor Gyles Beckford this morning when asked about the party’s policies, and outlined a plan that covered border control, an overhaul of the RMA and significant investment in small business. He said that the party will continue pushing their

hiring bonus scheme, where $10,000 cash payments will be given to businesses who hire additional employees.

“We have many, many more coming Gyles, over the next few weeks. It will give New Zealanders confidence that there’s an alternative plan to what appears to be just ‘borrow $140 billion and wait for a vaccine’,” he told Beckford.

Muller wouldn’t say yet if he would work with ACT, but reiterated that the party still had no plans to work with NZ First.

“Our caucus in February said that we can’t see a way that we would work with them, that remains our position.”

7.35am: Updates from this morning’s edition of The Bulletin

We’re now three months out from the election, and the latest poll has returned to something approaching a balanced state of play. The One News Colmar Brunton survey still had Labour way ahead of National – with 50% and 38% in the party vote stakes respectively. Perhaps tellingly, that was exactly nine percentage points down and up from where each had been in the last one. If those numbers are repeated on election day, Labour will easily be able to govern alone, even excluding the Greens who crossed the threshold with 6%.

Jacinda Ardern is still miles ahead as preferred PM, and notably debuted a lot higher on this metric when she took over the Labour leadership. The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Jason Walls writes that it’s neither a disaster nor a triumph for National – “but Muller cannot take all the credit for National’s nine-percentage-point jump – Labour is coming down from crisis levels of support.”

For the Greens, the poll will be another sign that they’re on track to survive the election. They would of course be foolish to take anything for granted, but if they can maintain their base, they’ll be within sight of their dream scenario – being the one party that can keep Labour in government after the election. Such an outcome might allow them to put a pretty ugly term behind them, in which they repeatedly got stymied by the much more powerful NZ First.

As for Winston Peters’ party, the omens are grim. I know, I know, there’s only one poll that counts and all that, and NZ First always swings up during campaigns. But they’re now down to just 2% support, which is extremely low for them, and a long way away from the threshold. As One News reports, it’s their lowest result since 2012. What’s more – and this is a really fascinating detail – the Act party is polling above them at 3%. It might not seem like the most natural crossover, but there is a constituency out there that could swing between NZ First and Act, and right now, David Seymour’s hold on Epsom is much stronger than the chances of Shane Jones winning Northland, meaning any rational tactical voter would have a much clearer incentive to go for Act. As the story notes, between now and the election NZ First may also have to deal with Serious Fraud Office charges against the NZ First Foundation.

When it comes to the other parties, both the Māori Party (which has a reasonable chance of winning at least one electorate) and the New Conservatives can be rounded up to 1%. They’ll probably both be disappointed with that number, as will the Opportunities Party who ended up on 0.5%. For all three, a surge isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. But with the election between the bigger parties tightening up, it becomes harder to see voters taking a punt on parties that have never made it into parliament, particularly NC and TOP.

Testing criteria has changed somewhat, so that mandatory testing is no longer required for everyone with symptoms. Radio NZ has a report on the reaction from doctors – some are concerned that it might allow cases of Covid-19 to slip through disguised as a cold, while others say it’s a necessary move to ease the pressure on GPs. An enormous amount of testing has taken place this week, with no evidence coming back of community transmission. Dr Siouxsie Wiles has written about why she doesn’t believe it is currently taking place, based on a range of factors including the test result data.

A bill that restores the human right of voting to some prisoners has passed through parliament, but there are problems with it. Derek Cheng at the NZ Herald has a rundown of how the law ended up passing in an unworkable form, after amendments in the committee stage. Now a new bill will be introduced next week to fix those inconsistencies. As for how it ended up with those inconsistencies, professor Andrew Geddis had a run at that, saying it was the result of “procedural games and unhelpful amendments”.

About one in four New Zealanders back a move to change Hamilton’s name back to the original name of Kirikiriroa, according to a new survey conducted by The Spinoff and Stickybeak. The majority position was that the name should stay the same, with a reasonably large cohort of undecideds. The survey also asked New Zealanders for their views on the degree to which this is a racist country, with about one in five saying it is “not racist at all”, and the rest of the answers being split along the spectrum. Incidentally, Hamilton’s mayor Paula Southgate says she has received a “torrent of abuse” over the removal of a statue of Captain Hamilton, including threats.

The Peter Ellis appeal case has continued after his death, on the basis of his lawyers trying to restore his mana. The NZ Herald has reported on the case, which will take in aspects of tikanga and how that relates to the law. Ellis went to his death as a convicted child sex offender, in a verdict that his supporters have long argued should have been overturned.

Watercare has been criticised by Auckland Council for not being ready for the current drought, reports Radio NZ. It’s not so much that the drought should have been predicted (though climate change modelling shows that such events are becoming more likely) rather than a lack of planning and preparation that councillors were angry about. Watercare’s chair says the CCO will reassess how it goes about planning in light of the drought. In related news, the storage dams are still less than half full.

A world news story that you simply have to know about: temperatures in the Arctic are hitting record highs and showing little sign of any cooling. National Geographic has covered the climate change implications of this, including the potential for accelerated warming through feedback loops, of less ice on the ground and higher chances of Siberia’s vast forests burning. “The warm winter and hot spring meant that the snow usually blanketing the ground across much of the region melted about a month earlier than normal. Bright white snow plays a crucial role in keeping parts of the Arctic cool, by reflecting the sun’s incoming heat.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in managed isolation facilities, one in Rotorua and two in Christchurch.

A record high 10,436 tests were processed by laboratories as the Ministry of Health altered its testing requirements to focus on those at higher risk.

National Party leader Todd Muller labelled health minister David Clark a “disgrace” for refusing to take any responsibility for testing failures at managed isolation facilities.

The popularity of both Labour and its leader Jacinda Ardern dropped nine points in a new 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll. National is up nine points to 38%, while its leader Todd Muller rose 13 points to 13% in the preferred prime minister stakes.

Australian airline Qantas announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs across both Qantas and Jetstar as it deals with the effects of Covid-19.

Read yesterday’s updates here.