What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in June

What are you going to be watching in June? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
Loki (weekly from June 9 on Disney+)
Yep, another Marvel series on Disney+. The never-ending stream of MCU content continues this month with Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the conniving and charismatic supervillain. The trailer for this has had me hyped for weeks and the supporting cast – which includes Owen Wilson (yes) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw – is absolutely stacked. Following on from WandaVision and Falcon & The Winter Soldier, we know Marvel can pull together a stellar miniseries and Loki looks like no exception. It’s set to be a mind-melding, time-twisting, heist thriller and I cannot wait./ Stewart Sowman-Lund
Love Island UK (from June 30 on Neon)
You know the premise: Like Big Brother but in Majorca, with a bunch of horny single Brits who wear swimwear seemingly 100% of the time. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh, you’ll start using slang like “dead ting” and “pied off” and you’ll probably experience real, genuine anger – like when Michael mugged off Amber in season four. Complete with a hilarious Irish narrator who calls out some of the more embarrassing moments, and a cast who will arguably be hornier than ever – given they’ve been locked down for the better part of the past year – the new season promises to be dramatic, sexy and absolutely trash in all the best ways. / Alice Webb-Liddall
Sweet Tooth (from June 4 on Netflix)
All I knew about Sweet Tooth prior to reading the synopsis was that it was filmed here in New Zealand. It sounds absolutely bonkers, though: 10 years ago, something called “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world, which led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies that are born part human, part animal. These hybrids are hunted by humans, because humans are dumb and mean! The series focuses on Gus (Christian Convery), a hybrid deer-boy, who unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). They set out on an adventure across what’s left of America to find out about their past, and of course, the true meaning of home. It seems a lot more wholesome than your average post-apocalyptic TV show, and chances are you’ll see a few Kiwi actors popping up here and there. / Sam Brooks
Domina (weekly from June 7 on Neon)
If you’re anything like me, you deeply miss Rome, a show from the early ’00s set during the reign of Julius Caesar where everybody inexplicably had British accents. I’ve got good news for you: Domina is here to fill the Rome-shaped hole in your life. The series examines that very same period in Roman history, but through a female prism: the protagonist is Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), the politically astute third wife of Emperor Augustus. The show, which also stars screen legend Isabella Rossellini, follows Livia’s journey from a naive girl whose world crumbles in the wake of the assassination of Caesar (spoilers) to becoming Rome’s most powerful empress. / SB
The notables
Young Rock (from June 4 on Neon)
OK, one thing I did not know about Young Rock is that the framing device is… Dwayne Johnson running for president in the 2032 US election? I feel like that should have been more well known! At any rate, each episode involves Johnson, formerly and sort of currently known as The Rock, flashing back to one of three periods in his life: as a 10 year old in Hawaii, as a high school student in Pennsylvania, and as a college student at the University of Miami. It’s a gently funny sitcom that also happens to star a few Kiwi Pasifika actors, including Uli Latefuku as the college age Johnson, Stacey Leilua as his mother, and Fasitua Amosa and John Tui as wrestling legends the Wild Samoans. / SB
Too Hot to Handle (season two from June 23 on Netflix)
If you don’t want to watch a sexed-up gaggle of extremely hot people try not to touch each other at the behest of an omniscient yet prudish robot, I don’t know what else you want from the human experience. Too Hot to Handle is a reality competition so disgustingly cynical that it actually made me angry. Not angry because it reduces people to nothing more than horny meat bags, but angry that I hadn’t thought of the idea myself. With the $100,000 prize pool shrinking with every moment of physical affection, and with season two contestants presumably stumbling out of lockdowns in their respective countries, where they haven’t been able to touch anyone at all, it could make for a very short season indeed. / Alex Casey
Physical (from June 18 on Apple TV)
Rose Byrne playing a woman obsessed with aerobics in a black comedy set during the 1980s? Did someone at Apple TV steal one of my dreams? If they did, I’m thankful for it. Byrne has long been a reliable deliverer of great dramatic performances – she was excellent in both Damages and Mrs. America – but where I personally think she’s best utilised is in comedy. Remember how delightful she was in Spy? And how she weirdly carried both Neighbours films, which you haven’t thought about in years? And Bridesmaids? I’m very stoked to see her carry this show upon her spandexed triceps, is what I’m saying. / SB
Why Women Kill (season two from June 2 on TVNZ OnDemand)
Honestly, why wouldn’t they? The first season of this anthology show followed three women across the 20th century who all, as you might expect, had reason to kill. The second season cuts it down to one year: 1949. It stars Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time) and Alison Tolman (Fargo) and aims to explore what it means to be beautiful, the effects of being ignored by society, and the lengths one woman (Tolman, I’m guessing) will go to in order to finally belong. Come for the campy goodness, stay for the great performances, is my bet. / SB
The films
Luca (from June 18 on Disney+)
Pixar’s latest is set in 1950s Portorosso, a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, and follows a young boy named Luca as he shares adventures with his best friend Alberto. But, of course, there’s a twist: Luca and Alberto are actually both sea monsters from a world below the earth’s surface. To me, this looks like if Pixar did Call Me By Your Name, and I’m not the first person to make this observation. It’s Pixar though, so it’ll look beautiful, have one song that makes you cry, and win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. / SB
Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (from June 30 on Neon)
Look, I’m just here to tell you that on June 30 you can watch two of Sandra Bullock’s best performances back-to-back and nobody can stop you. You’re welcome. / SB
The New Mutants (from June 11 on Disney+, from June 14 on Neon)
Honestly, The New Mutants is more of a curio than anything else. The 13th and final installment in the X-Men series, it was meant to be the start of a new direction for the franchise that focussed more on horror, and to capitalise on the then burgeoning stardom of both Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy. Unfortunately, it got mired in reshoots and production company drama, and ended up sliding out into cinemas to little fanfare and poor reviews last year. However, if you want to see the franchise that got the superhero boom started finally limp to a close, then at least you’ve got two places to watch it. / SB
The rest
Netflix
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
June 2
Carnaval
June 3
Creator’s File: GOLD
Summertime: Season 2
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Alan Saldana: Locked Up
June 4
Sweet Tooth
Feel Good: Season 2
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Sweet and Sour
Xtreme
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Human: The World Within
June 5
Kitty Love: A Homage to Cats
June 7
Puberty Blues: Season 1-2
June 9
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
Awake
Tragic Jungle
June 10
Locombianos
June 11
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Wish Dragon
Trese
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1
June 12
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Last Christmas
June 14
Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe
June 15
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
Elite Short Stoties: Nadia Guzman
Unwind Your Mind
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
June 16
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
Silver Skates
Penguin Town
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
Katla
June 18
The Rational Life
Elite: Season 4
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
A Family
Jagame Thandhiram
Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
Fatherhood
June 20
Nevertheless
June 22
This is Pop
Gemini Man
June 23
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Good on Paper
Murder by the Coast
June 24
The Naked Director: Season 2
Sisters on Track
Godzilla Singular Point
June 25
The A List: Season 2
Sex/Life
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
Black Lightning: Season 4
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Prime Time
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Neon
June 1
Duncanville: Season 1-2
Blurt
Colour Out of Space
Daniel Isn’t Real
Lucky
Relic
June 2
A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters
The Break-Up
June 3
The Day Shall Come
June 4
Young Rock
Bong Appetit: Cook Off: Season 3
Sesame Book: The ABC’s of Cookies
Sesame Book: Which Witch is Which?
Get On Up
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still KNow What You Did Last Summer
On the Record
June 5
Black Art: In The Absence of LIght
June 6
Dwight in Shining Armour: Season 5
Danger Close
The Lady in the Van
A Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Professor and The Madman
June 7
The Path: Season 1-3
Domina
About A Boy
June 8
The Road to El Dorado
June 9
Intelligence: Season 1-2
June 10
Dinner with Friends
June 11
Sky Sport Presents: All Access
Learn and Play with Paprika Music Videos
Little Malabar: Season 1
Capital in the 21st Century
The Imitation Game
Non-Fiction
June 12
Bump: Season 1
Dragged Across Concrete
Frost/Nixon
June 13
Honeyland
Unhinged
June 14
Antz
The New Mutants
June 15
Dante’s Peak
June 16
Limetown
Caramella’s How To Be a Diva: Season 1
Intolerable Cruelty
June 17
Dave: Season 2
Being John Malkovich
June 18
4th and Forever: Alcoa
4th and Forever: Muck City
Love Birds
June 19
After We Collided
June 20
Jamestown: Season 1-2
Radioactive
June 21
Come Away
June 22
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Bonus Episode)
June 23
Greed
June 24
Motherland: Season 3
June 25
The Best of Love Island UK
Bird on a Wire
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
June 26
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2
Backdraft
Death Becomes Her
June 27
Jiu Jitsu
June 28
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The River Wild
June 29
The Frighteners
June 30
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Disney+
June 4
Us Again
The Cave
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Last Ice
Origins: The Journey of HUmankind
Race to the Center Of The Earth
Akashinga: The Brave Ones
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
Ice Age: Collision Course
Great Expectations (1998)
The IMpostors
In The Mix
Julia
Kiss Of The Dragon
The Object of My Affection
She’s The One
Stuck On You
Sunset Strip
June 9
Loki
June 11
The New Mutants
Love, Simon
Zenimation Season 2
June 18
Luca
Love, Victor: Season 2
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
The Simpson: Season 31
Ancient X- Files: Season 2
Disney Raven’s Home: Season 4
Flooded Tombs Of The NIle
Star Wars: Droids: Season 1-2
Taps
June 19
Disney Junior T.O.T.S: Season 2
June 25
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Wolfgang
Pride
Aquamarine
Air Crash Investigation: Season 10-18
Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Disney Amphibia: Season 2
Disney Big City Greens: Season 2
Disney Bunk’d: Season 5
Disney Just Roll With It: Season 2
Gulliver’s Travels
TVNZ OnDemand
June 1
Detention Adventure
From the Vault: Vintage Game & Quiz Shows
The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special
Mr Stein Goes On-line
A Man Called Ove
Saving Atlantis
The White Mughal
Kelly’s Hollywood
Conspiracy Rising
Life in Movement
Shadowman
Gaza Surf Club
Fish Wars
The Most Dangerous Man in America
Speeches that Changed the World
Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance
Pool Boy Nightmare
Chris Bohjalian’s Secrets of Eden
Ann Rule’s Sleeping with Danger
The Hunt for Monster Bass
Bushwhacked: Season 2
The Source Family
Pigeon Kings
Paparazzi: Full Throttle LA
Nightmares in Red, White and Blue
The Blood Pact: Season 3
Snow Angels
June 3
Why Women Kill: Season 2
June 4
Life Savers
June 5
Lethal Weapon: Season 1-3
June 7
Claws
June 8
The Bachelorette: Season 17
June 12
The Bay
June 14
Leonardo
June 19
69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
June 20
The Killing: Season 1-3
June 23
Motherland: Fort Salem
June 25
The Commons
June 26
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
Amazon Prime
June 3
Crystal Palace Series
June 4
Head Above Water
Dom
June 10
Latin Slow
June 11
Clarkson’s Farm
June 12
Australian Swimming Trials
June 14
The Armstrong Lie
June 15
Anonymous
Bad Boys II
Blodoworth
Christmas in Conway
Coming Home
Gone With THe Bullets
Five
Gangs of New York
Her
Higher Ground
Our Friend
Stir Crazy
The Pretty One
Total Recall
West of Memphis
Will
Woodlawn
June 18
Chivas: El Rebano Sagrado
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Soltos Em Floripa
June 23
The Broken Hearts Gallery
June 25
Bosch: Season 7
June 30
Risen
A Dark Truth
A Single Shot
Austenland
Battle of the Year
Country Strong
Crooked Arrows
Defendor
In the LIne of Fire
Machete
Mardis Gras: Spring Break
Red HIll
Restless
Sparkle
Step Brothers
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Roommate
The Smurfs 2
The Walk
Apple TV+
June 4
Lisey’s Story
June 11
Home Before Dark: Season 2
June 18
Physical
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
June 25
Central Park: Season 2
Fathom
Acorn
June 7
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries: Season 2
Whitstable Pearl
Place of Execution
Fixer Upper Mysteries
June 14
Midsomer Murders
Blood: Season 2
June 21
The Sommerdahl Murders: Season 2
June 28
Dark Angel
Aurora Teagarden: Season 2
Candice Renoir: Season 2
