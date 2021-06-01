What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in June

What are you going to be watching in June? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

Loki (weekly from June 9 on Disney+)

Yep, another Marvel series on Disney+. The never-ending stream of MCU content continues this month with Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the conniving and charismatic supervillain. The trailer for this has had me hyped for weeks and the supporting cast – which includes Owen Wilson (yes) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw – is absolutely stacked. Following on from WandaVision and Falcon & The Winter Soldier, we know Marvel can pull together a stellar miniseries and Loki looks like no exception. It’s set to be a mind-melding, time-twisting, heist thriller and I cannot wait./ Stewart Sowman-Lund

Love Island UK (from June 30 on Neon)

You know the premise: Like Big Brother but in Majorca, with a bunch of horny single Brits who wear swimwear seemingly 100% of the time. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh, you’ll start using slang like “dead ting” and “pied off” and you’ll probably experience real, genuine anger – like when Michael mugged off Amber in season four. Complete with a hilarious Irish narrator who calls out some of the more embarrassing moments, and a cast who will arguably be hornier than ever – given they’ve been locked down for the better part of the past year – the new season promises to be dramatic, sexy and absolutely trash in all the best ways. / Alice Webb-Liddall

Sweet Tooth (from June 4 on Netflix)

All I knew about Sweet Tooth prior to reading the synopsis was that it was filmed here in New Zealand. It sounds absolutely bonkers, though: 10 years ago, something called “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world, which led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies that are born part human, part animal. These hybrids are hunted by humans, because humans are dumb and mean! The series focuses on Gus (Christian Convery), a hybrid deer-boy, who unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). They set out on an adventure across what’s left of America to find out about their past, and of course, the true meaning of home. It seems a lot more wholesome than your average post-apocalyptic TV show, and chances are you’ll see a few Kiwi actors popping up here and there. / Sam Brooks



Domina (weekly from June 7 on Neon)

If you’re anything like me, you deeply miss Rome, a show from the early ’00s set during the reign of Julius Caesar where everybody inexplicably had British accents. I’ve got good news for you: Domina is here to fill the Rome-shaped hole in your life. The series examines that very same period in Roman history, but through a female prism: the protagonist is Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), the politically astute third wife of Emperor Augustus. The show, which also stars screen legend Isabella Rossellini, follows Livia’s journey from a naive girl whose world crumbles in the wake of the assassination of Caesar (spoilers) to becoming Rome’s most powerful empress. / SB

The notables

Young Rock (from June 4 on Neon)

OK, one thing I did not know about Young Rock is that the framing device is… Dwayne Johnson running for president in the 2032 US election? I feel like that should have been more well known! At any rate, each episode involves Johnson, formerly and sort of currently known as The Rock, flashing back to one of three periods in his life: as a 10 year old in Hawaii, as a high school student in Pennsylvania, and as a college student at the University of Miami. It’s a gently funny sitcom that also happens to star a few Kiwi Pasifika actors, including Uli Latefuku as the college age Johnson, Stacey Leilua as his mother, and Fasitua Amosa and John Tui as wrestling legends the Wild Samoans. / SB

Too Hot to Handle (season two from June 23 on Netflix)

If you don’t want to watch a sexed-up gaggle of extremely hot people try not to touch each other at the behest of an omniscient yet prudish robot, I don’t know what else you want from the human experience. Too Hot to Handle is a reality competition so disgustingly cynical that it actually made me angry. Not angry because it reduces people to nothing more than horny meat bags, but angry that I hadn’t thought of the idea myself. With the $100,000 prize pool shrinking with every moment of physical affection, and with season two contestants presumably stumbling out of lockdowns in their respective countries, where they haven’t been able to touch anyone at all, it could make for a very short season indeed. / Alex Casey

Physical (from June 18 on Apple TV)

Rose Byrne playing a woman obsessed with aerobics in a black comedy set during the 1980s? Did someone at Apple TV steal one of my dreams? If they did, I’m thankful for it. Byrne has long been a reliable deliverer of great dramatic performances – she was excellent in both Damages and Mrs. America – but where I personally think she’s best utilised is in comedy. Remember how delightful she was in Spy? And how she weirdly carried both Neighbours films, which you haven’t thought about in years? And Bridesmaids? I’m very stoked to see her carry this show upon her spandexed triceps, is what I’m saying. / SB

Why Women Kill (season two from June 2 on TVNZ OnDemand)

Honestly, why wouldn’t they? The first season of this anthology show followed three women across the 20th century who all, as you might expect, had reason to kill. The second season cuts it down to one year: 1949. It stars Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time) and Alison Tolman (Fargo) and aims to explore what it means to be beautiful, the effects of being ignored by society, and the lengths one woman (Tolman, I’m guessing) will go to in order to finally belong. Come for the campy goodness, stay for the great performances, is my bet. / SB

The films

Luca (from June 18 on Disney+)

Pixar’s latest is set in 1950s Portorosso, a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, and follows a young boy named Luca as he shares adventures with his best friend Alberto. But, of course, there’s a twist: Luca and Alberto are actually both sea monsters from a world below the earth’s surface. To me, this looks like if Pixar did Call Me By Your Name, and I’m not the first person to make this observation. It’s Pixar though, so it’ll look beautiful, have one song that makes you cry, and win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. / SB

Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (from June 30 on Neon)

Look, I’m just here to tell you that on June 30 you can watch two of Sandra Bullock’s best performances back-to-back and nobody can stop you. You’re welcome. / SB

The New Mutants (from June 11 on Disney+, from June 14 on Neon)

Honestly, The New Mutants is more of a curio than anything else. The 13th and final installment in the X-Men series, it was meant to be the start of a new direction for the franchise that focussed more on horror, and to capitalise on the then burgeoning stardom of both Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy. Unfortunately, it got mired in reshoots and production company drama, and ended up sliding out into cinemas to little fanfare and poor reviews last year. However, if you want to see the franchise that got the superhero boom started finally limp to a close, then at least you’ve got two places to watch it. / SB

The rest

Netflix

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

June 2

Carnaval

June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD

Summertime: Season 2

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Alan Saldana: Locked Up

June 4

Sweet Tooth

Feel Good: Season 2

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Sweet and Sour

Xtreme

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Human: The World Within

June 5

Kitty Love: A Homage to Cats

June 7

Puberty Blues: Season 1-2

June 9

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Awake

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Locombianos

June 11

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Wish Dragon

Trese

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1

June 12

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Last Christmas

June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe

June 15

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

Elite Short Stoties: Nadia Guzman

Unwind Your Mind

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

June 16

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

Silver Skates

Penguin Town

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

Katla

June 18

The Rational Life

Elite: Season 4

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

A Family

Jagame Thandhiram

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final

Fatherhood

June 20

Nevertheless

June 22

This is Pop

Gemini Man

June 23

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Good on Paper

Murder by the Coast

June 24

The Naked Director: Season 2

Sisters on Track

Godzilla Singular Point

June 25

The A List: Season 2

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

Black Lightning: Season 4

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Prime Time

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Neon

June 1

Duncanville: Season 1-2

Blurt

Colour Out of Space

Daniel Isn’t Real

Lucky

Relic

June 2

A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters

The Break-Up

June 3

The Day Shall Come

June 4

Young Rock

Bong Appetit: Cook Off: Season 3

Sesame Book: The ABC’s of Cookies

Sesame Book: Which Witch is Which?

Get On Up

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still KNow What You Did Last Summer

On the Record

June 5

Black Art: In The Absence of LIght

June 6

Dwight in Shining Armour: Season 5

Danger Close

The Lady in the Van

A Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Professor and The Madman

June 7

The Path: Season 1-3

Domina

About A Boy

June 8

The Road to El Dorado

June 9

Intelligence: Season 1-2

June 10

Dinner with Friends

June 11

Sky Sport Presents: All Access

Learn and Play with Paprika Music Videos

Little Malabar: Season 1

Capital in the 21st Century

The Imitation Game

Non-Fiction

June 12

Bump: Season 1

Dragged Across Concrete

Frost/Nixon

June 13

Honeyland

Unhinged

June 14

Antz

The New Mutants

June 15

Dante’s Peak

June 16

Limetown

Caramella’s How To Be a Diva: Season 1

Intolerable Cruelty

June 17

Dave: Season 2

Being John Malkovich

June 18

4th and Forever: Alcoa

4th and Forever: Muck City

Love Birds

June 19

After We Collided

June 20

Jamestown: Season 1-2

Radioactive

June 21

Come Away

June 22

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Bonus Episode)

June 23

Greed

June 24

Motherland: Season 3

June 25

The Best of Love Island UK

Bird on a Wire

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

June 26

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2

Backdraft

Death Becomes Her

June 27

Jiu Jitsu

June 28

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The River Wild

June 29

The Frighteners

June 30

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Disney+

June 4

Us Again

The Cave

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Last Ice

Origins: The Journey of HUmankind

Race to the Center Of The Earth

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

Ice Age: Collision Course

Great Expectations (1998)

The IMpostors

In The Mix

Julia

Kiss Of The Dragon

The Object of My Affection

She’s The One

Stuck On You

Sunset Strip

June 9

Loki

June 11

The New Mutants

Love, Simon

Zenimation Season 2

June 18

Luca

Love, Victor: Season 2

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

The Simpson: Season 31

Ancient X- Files: Season 2

Disney Raven’s Home: Season 4

Flooded Tombs Of The NIle

Star Wars: Droids: Season 1-2

Taps

June 19

Disney Junior T.O.T.S: Season 2

June 25

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Wolfgang

Pride

Aquamarine

Air Crash Investigation: Season 10-18

Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Disney Amphibia: Season 2

Disney Big City Greens: Season 2

Disney Bunk’d: Season 5

Disney Just Roll With It: Season 2

Gulliver’s Travels

TVNZ OnDemand

June 1

Detention Adventure

From the Vault: Vintage Game & Quiz Shows

The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special

Mr Stein Goes On-line

A Man Called Ove

Saving Atlantis

The White Mughal

Kelly’s Hollywood

Conspiracy Rising

Life in Movement

Shadowman

Gaza Surf Club

Fish Wars

The Most Dangerous Man in America

Speeches that Changed the World

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance

Pool Boy Nightmare

Chris Bohjalian’s Secrets of Eden

Ann Rule’s Sleeping with Danger

The Hunt for Monster Bass

Bushwhacked: Season 2

The Source Family

Pigeon Kings

Paparazzi: Full Throttle LA

Nightmares in Red, White and Blue

The Blood Pact: Season 3

Snow Angels

June 3

Why Women Kill: Season 2

June 4

Life Savers

June 5

Lethal Weapon: Season 1-3

June 7

Claws

June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17

June 12

The Bay

June 14

Leonardo

June 19

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez

June 20

The Killing: Season 1-3

June 23

Motherland: Fort Salem

June 25

The Commons

June 26

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

Amazon Prime

June 3

Crystal Palace Series

June 4

Head Above Water

Dom

June 10

Latin Slow

June 11

Clarkson’s Farm

June 12

Australian Swimming Trials

June 14

The Armstrong Lie

June 15

Anonymous

Bad Boys II

Blodoworth

Christmas in Conway

Coming Home

Gone With THe Bullets

Five

Gangs of New York

Her

Higher Ground

Our Friend

Stir Crazy

The Pretty One

Total Recall

West of Memphis

Will

Woodlawn

June 18

Chivas: El Rebano Sagrado

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

Soltos Em Floripa

June 23

The Broken Hearts Gallery

June 25

Bosch: Season 7

June 30

Risen

A Dark Truth

A Single Shot

Austenland

Battle of the Year

Country Strong

Crooked Arrows

Defendor

In the LIne of Fire

Machete

Mardis Gras: Spring Break

Red HIll

Restless

Sparkle

Step Brothers

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

The Roommate

The Smurfs 2

The Walk

Apple TV+

June 4

Lisey’s Story

June 11

Home Before Dark: Season 2

June 18

Physical

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

June 25

Central Park: Season 2

Fathom

Acorn

June 7

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries: Season 2

Whitstable Pearl

Place of Execution

Fixer Upper Mysteries

June 14

Midsomer Murders

Blood: Season 2

June 21

The Sommerdahl Murders: Season 2

June 28

Dark Angel

Aurora Teagarden: Season 2

Candice Renoir: Season 2