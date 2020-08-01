What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in August

What are you going to be watching in August? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (on Netflix from July 14)
The original Dirty John was a newspaper feature that became a podcast that became a miniseries starring Eric Bana as charming conman John Meehan and Connie Britton as his mark Debra Newell. With that story concluded, Dirty John is now a true-crime anthology series that “explores the theme of love gone wrong, set against the backdrop of sunny Southern California”, and season two tells the murderous tale of Betty Broderick and her husband Dan, a successful Newport couple with a violent private life. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, this is one of those series that benefits from a viewer’s ignorance of the real-life story. Stay away from Google, and prepare to be hooked. / Catherine McGregor
The Koi Boys (on TVNZ on Demand from August 2)
They made it big on The Voice: Australia and followed it up with a best-selling album in New Zealand, but what makes cabaret crooners The Koi Boys really tick? This heartfelt documentary series follows Kevin, Nuz and Danny as they prepare for an upcoming New Zealand tour, giving viewers an honest and personal insight into their lives and revealing the challenges and trials of making their musical dreams come true. / Tara Ward
Lovecraft Country (on Neon from August 17)
After Get Out and Us, I would watch anything that has Jordan Peele’s name attached to it. While he’s only involved here as an executive producer, the series still looks like it will be equal parts horrifying and dramatic. I can’t wait. According to Wikipedia (because the trailer kind of reveals nothing), it’s about a young African American man who travels across a segregated United States in the 1950s in search of his missing father. And while the “monster” will almost certainly be racism, it also has Cthulhu in it. HBO has an excellent track record with big budget event television like this, so this is surely one not to be missed in August. / Stewart Sowman-Lund
Peaky Blinders (season 5 on Netflix August TBC)
We’re not supposed to like people who hide razor blades in their flat caps, but let’s make an exception for Tommy Shelby. It’s 1929 and old mate’s been elected to parliament, and season five of this gritty gangster drama will take Tommy Shelby MP on a bumpy ride through a global financial crash, political uprisings and plenty of dodgy deals. Chuck in a pandemic and a baby yak and it’s like looking at 2020 in a mirror. Helen McCrory continues her incredible performance as Shelby family matriarch Aunt Pol, and keep an eye out for Winston Churchill, who bloody loves a late-night chinwag with Birmingham’s meanest mobster. / TW
The notables
Selling Sunset (season three on Netflix from August 7)
Selling Sunset is The Hills for real estate agents, and a new season of this glitzy reality show hits Netflix this month. It follows the lives and loves of a group of real estate brokers working for The Oppenheim Group, as they showcase the finest multi-million dollar Los Angeles properties while fighting each other to secure top commission. You’ll question their professionalism, you’ll wonder why you’re even watching, and yet, you’ll probably hate-binge the entire series in two days straight. / TW
Aggretsuko (season 3 on Netflix from August 27)
Sometimes all you need from a show is the elevator pitch: an anthropomorphic red panda called Retsuko (the title in Japanese is literally Aggressive Retsuko) works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. To vent her anger at her 9-5 grind, she goes to a karaoke bar every night and sings death metal. She tries to change her life with mixed, but funny results. Oh and also: it’s a cutesy cartoon. Aggretsuko is one of those shows that your Netflix algorithm will recommend you for whatever reason, and I strongly endorse checking it out. It’s a lot darker, a lot funnier, and a lot sadder than you think it is. If you’re looking for something to fill that BoJack Horseman shaped hole in your soul, this is where you should start. / Sam Brooks
Death and Nightingales (on Neon from August 27)
It’s 1885, and you’ve just fallen in love with a man you met when you pulled a dead cow out of a ditch. You want to elope and leave Ireland forever, but your plan to poison your father is scuppered when he reveals all the sordid family secrets, which is a definite mood killer. Farm life is no fun in Death and Nightingales, a slow-burn Irish drama starring Matthew Rhys and Jamie Dornan, and based on Eugene McCabe’s best-selling novel. It’s a quiet, dark thriller that weaves the tensions of the Catholic church and sectarian politics into an absorbing story of love, betrayal and revenge, and features some excellent agricultural scenes. / TW
K-Pop Academy (on TVNZ on Demand from August 3)
What if Dance Moms was cool and didn’t have all the child abuse and problematic sexualisation? Well, you get a very different show. In this new competitive reality show on TVNZ’s Heihei channel, New Zealand’s “K-Pop queen” Rina Chae takes 25 contestants and transforms them into K-Pop stars. The show follows a two-week boot camp, where groups and presumably friendships/rivalries (depending on how wholesome the show is) are formed, and it culminates with a live performance. It sounds sweet as all hell, and who doesn’t enjoy some high energy, high stress choreographed competition? Sign me up. / SB
The films
Project Power (on Netflix from August 14)
What if the film Limitless… had limits? That’s sort of the premise for Netflix’s new original film, Project Power, which revolves around a drug that imbues the taker with a superhuman ability but only for five minutes. Jamie Foxx stars as a man whose quest is to rescue his daughter from the people who make these drugs. It’s a rarity for a superhero film in that it’s not based on any previous properties. However, writer Mattson Tomlin is also credited on the upcoming Batman reboot/remake/rewhatever, and it seems to be less a “superhero” film and more a “superpower” film, if we’re being technical. Expect this to be the film that everybody talks about over a weekend, and then forgets when the next film of the week comes along because our brains are mush and this is how we consume films now. / SB
Cats (on Neon from August 23)
Fitting squarely into the so bad it’s good category (or at least the so bad you HAVE to see it category), the 2019 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is a curious beast. From the moment its first fear-inducing trailer was released roughly a year ago, the internet spent six months talking almost exclusively about Cats. It has an all-star cast: Idris Elba! Taylor Swift! James Corden! And they’re all weird, terrifying, human-cat hybrids… without genitals! And they’re singing? Am I in a fever dream? Is this a nightmare? When will these cats stop singing? Why is Jason Derulo here?! Cats is messed up and you should absolutely, definitely watch it immediately. / SSL
Jojo Rabbit (on Neon from August 30)
Perhaps less divisive than Cats, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit still made a splash when it landed in cinemas last year. A comedy about the holocaust with Waititi playing a campy, imaginary Hitler is certainly one way to drum up controversy. And yet, the film made it all the way to the Oscars thanks to its charming cast, cutesy aesthetic and heartfelt message. Co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and our very own Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit is a touching coming of age story about Nazis (sort of). It manages to balance a very fine line between being insensitive and satirical. If you haven’t seen it yet, not only are unpatriotic but you’ve missed out on seeing a great film. / SSL
The rest
Netflix
August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class
Forrest Gump
Project X
No Strings Attached
Jason and the Argonauts
Rock Star
School of Rock
Man of Steel
The Ring
Legends of the Fall
Little Fockers
Kiss the Girls
Revolutionary Road
North Country
August 2
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
August 4
Mundo Misterio
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
August 5
World’s Most Wanted
Anelka: L’Incompris
August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wraths of The Gods
A Star is Born
August 7
High Seas: Season 3
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
Work It
Berlin, Berlin
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Up Party
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event
Little Italy
How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World
August 12
Greenleaf: Season 5
(Un)Well
August 13
Une fille facile
Overlord
August 14
Teenage Bounty Hunters
3%: Season 4
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
El robo del siglo
Glow-Up: Season 2
Project Power
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Honey 2
August 15
Stranger: Season 2
Rita: Season 5
Space Jam
Daddy Day Care
Sniper: Ultimate Kill
The Dark Tower
V for Vendetta
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19
DeMarcus Family Rules
Crimenes de familia
Love the Way U Lie
High Score
August 20
Biohackers
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Great Pretenders
August 21
Hoops
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
Lucifer: Season 5
Fuego negro
All Together Now
The Sleepover
August 25
Trinkets: Season 2
Emily’s Wonder Lab
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Vice
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
August 28
Cobra Kai: Season 1-2
I Am A Killer: Released
Origienes secretos
Fearless
Neon
August 1
Big Block Singsong
The Hive
Messy Goes to Okido
Pocoyo
Yes Man
August 2
Louis Theroux: Heroin Town
Louis Theroux: Murder in Milwaukee
Louis Theroux: Trafficking Sex
The Equalizer
Official Secrets
August 3
Ex Machina
New Zealand’s Air Force – Then & Now
August 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
August 6
Trust Me I’m a Doctor: Seasons 2-4
August 7
Hooligan Escape: The Russian Job
August 8
Dublin Murders
The Familky
August 9
Last Christmas
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
August 10
Rogue Warfare: Pt 1-3
August 11
Yes, God, Yes
August 12
It’s Suppertime: Season 1
August 14
Huang’s World: Season 1-2
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
August 15
Hey Duggee: Season 2
Bluey: Season 1
Thomas & Friends: Season 19
Sharks of the Icy North
Direct from An Asteroid
Fixing a Broken Heart
Fukushima: Five Years Later
Hottest Years
Jason Silva: Transhumanism
Ketamine: Depression
Making Babies
Man’s First Friend
Message from Space
The Eighth Continent: Zealandia
The First Picture of a Black Hole
Tiny House: Living Off the Grid
T-Rex Timeline
Floodgates of Venice
Viking Uprising; Legend of Redbad
August 16
Terminator: Dark Fate
Hotel Transylvania 2
Luce
August 17
Lovecraft Country
Role Models
August 19
The Wedding Year
August 20
The Truth About Antibiotics
The Truth About Calories
The Truth About Getting Fit
August 21
Acceleration
August 22
King Arthur: Excalibur Rising
August 23
Ford V Ferrari
Cats
August 25
Russia with Simon Reeve
Simon Reeve’s Sacred Rivers
Columbia with Simon Reeve
Dolittle
Drive Me To The End
August 27
Death and Nightingales
August 29
Any Bullet Will Do
August 30
Jojo Rabbit
The Goldfinch
TVNZ on Demand
August 1
Keplere
Philharmonia
The Adventures of Danny and the Dingo: Season 1-5
On Surfari
Amber Light
No Dress Code Required
Māori Boy Genius
The Art Star and The Sudanese Twins
Eternite
It’s Only The End of the World
Breathless
Diana: The Night She Died
Motherland
1929: The Year of the Crash
August 2
The Koi Boys
August 3
K-Pop Academy
August 7
The Royals: Seasons 1-4
August 11
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein
August 15
Freefall: Season 4
Jumping the Apex: Season 1
August 20
Loading Docs 2020
August 24
Yap Trap
August 26
Casual: Season 1-4
August 30
Coroner: Season 1-2
Disney+
August 7
Howard
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
X-Men
Hidden Kingdoms of China
August 14
Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Greatest Showman
The One and Only Ivan
Magic Camp
Zombies 2
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1
Nature Boom Time: Season 1
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge: Season 1
Scuba Sam’s World: Season 1
Spaced Out: Season 1
T.O.T.S: Calling all T.O.Ts: Season 1
T.O.T.S: Season 1
Wild Cats of India: Season 1
August 21
Beauty and the Beast
Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1
Back to the Titanic
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
August 28
Alice Through The Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Phineas and Ferb: the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Amazon Prime
August 1
The Office (UK): Season 1-2
Orphan Black: Season 1-5
24: Season 1-8
The West Wing: Seasom 1-7
David Makes Man: Season 1
August 3
Bandish Bandits
August 7
Jessy and Nessy: Season 1
August 14
World’s Toughest Race; Eco-Challenge Fiji: Season 1
August 15
Misfits: Season 1-5
August 18
Safe House
August 21
Chemical Hearts
August 28
Get Duked!
Apple TV+
August 7
The Oprah Conversation
August 10
Boys State
August 14
Ted Lasso
Acorn TV
August 3
Civil War
Taggart: Season 25
Dr. Finlay: Season 1-4
August 10
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 7-8
August 17
The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 5-6
McCallum: Season 1-2
August 24
Family Business: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 9-10
August 31
Taggart: Season 26-27
