What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in September

What are you going to be watching in September? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
Shrill (on Neon now)
It’s the superhero show we need right now: a woman who decides she’s had enough of everyone else’s crap. Based on journalist Lindy West’s memoir, Shrill centres on Annie (SNL’s Aidy Bryant), a young writer who wants to change her life without changing her size. It’s a bright, warm dramedy that highlights society’s lousy attitudes to women’s bodies, and Bryant shines as the people-pleasing Annie, as she embarks on an often funny, always empowering journey to self-acceptance. / Tara Ward
Away (on Netflix from September 4)
A long holiday from Earth sounds good right about now, so double thumbs up to Hilary Swank for taking us on a quick trip through the solar system in new space drama Away. Swank returns to the small screen to play Emma Green, an astronaut leading an international space mission to Mars that will take her away from her family for three long years. Living in a space station takes lockdown to a whole new level, but can they get the 1pm Bloomfield briefings in space? Probably not. No wonder Emma Green feels so nervous. / TW
I Hate Suzie (on Neon now)
Been missing Fleabag? Let I Hate Suzie cross the Waller-Bridge chasm that’s been in your life since 2019. The comedy is created by Lucy Prebble (Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Succession) and Billie Piper (‘Honey to the Bee’, Doctor Who), who gives yet another landmark performance as a failed child star who has compromising photos leaked in a phone hack, just after she booked a gig as a Disney princess. The show follows her through the stages of grief as her life explodes, and then slowly falls back into place. Like I said, there’s more than a few shades of Fleabag here, and Piper’s performance combined with Prebble’s sabre-sharp writing brings the show up to the level of that modern classic. / Sam Brooks
Educators (season two on TVNZ on Demand from September 30)
The notables
The Sounds (on Neon from September 4)
Nothing is as it seems in The Sounds, which is good, because otherwise this new psychological thriller would be only a few minutes long. Created and written by New Zealand author Sarah-Kate Lynch, The Sounds follows Tom (Matt Whelan) and Maggie (Twilight’s Rachelle Lefevre), a Canadian couple who move to the small town of Pelorus in the Marlborough Sounds. When Tom disappears during a kayaking trip, Maggie begins to uncover a world of secrets and lies, many of which involve her husband. In fact, the only thing that is as it seems in The Sounds is the lovely New Zealand scenery. Never change, trees and sea. / TW
The Boys (season two on Amazon Prime Video from September 4)
The Boys are back in town for season two, bringing you more ultraviolence and more Karl Urban growling Cockney at suits. This time the lads are tackling anti-immigrant sentiment in America and crawling out of dead whales. They’re joined by a new member of corporate hero team The Seven: Stormfront, a master of both electricity and the public eye. The Deep gets spiritual, Homelander wants to be a dad, a mysterious new force is exploding heads, and the girls of the boys – Starlight and The Female – are still doing the most to save us from all of it. / Josie Adams
Ratched (limited series on Netflix from September 18)
Does one of the most intentionally one-dimensional villains in film/literature history need a limited series that explains their history in excruciating, technicolour detail? Probably not, but Ryan Murphy has assembled a cast of talented people to tell that history anyway. Murphy regular Sarah Paulson (American History/Crime Story) plays Nurse Ratched in this series that checks in with the character before One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and she’s supported by a seriously stacked deck of actors here: Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Plummer, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio. If you’re a Murphy fan, I’m sure you’ll like this one too, at least until it goes off the rails, as all his shows invariably do. / SB
Fargo (season four on Neon weekly from September 29)
If you thought Fargo was mostly Frances McDormand standing in the snow saying “eh”, then hold onto your wood-chippers, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. A new season of this crime anthology series kicks off this month, with season four set in 1950s Missouri. Chris Rock stars as the leader of a crime syndicate who battles with the boss of the local Italian mafia, and in a gesture of goodwill, they agree to trade sons. Sadly there’s still no Frances McDormand, but the supporting cast of Uzo Aduba, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw guarantees this season of Fargo will be as gripping as the first three. / TW
The movies
1917 (on Neon from September 20)
War movies are a bit hit or miss for me. There are your Dunkirks and Private Ryans – exhilarating, awe-inspiring spectacles – and your Pearl Harbors – drab, boring… shit. 1917, perhaps unsurprisingly given the hype it got, fits snugly into the first category. It’s two hours of non-stop (literally, it’s meant to look like it’s filmed in one shot) adrenaline-inducing action, told with genuine heart, and featuring a who’s who of British acting royalty. Best watched on the biggest screen available (or biggest smartphone – this is 2020), 1917 is the war movie I would show to someone who told me they really hate war movies. / Stewart Sowman-Lund
Enola Holmes (on Netflix from September 23)
Stand down Sherlock Holmes, there’s a new detective in town. Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock’s younger and smarter sister Enola, a teenage detective who’s determined to solve the mysterious disappearance of their mother. It’s 1884 and Sherlock wants to send Enola to finishing school, but Enola would rather do cool stuff like solving mysteries and hanging out with a runaway lord. Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola, a fiercely unconventional heroine who refuses to play by the rules, while Henry Cavill (Sherlock) and Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes) round out the all-star cast. / TW
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (on Netflix from September 4)
What could make the Year of our Covid 2020 better? Why, a Charlie Kaufman film, of course. Kaufman adapts Iain Reid’s critically acclaimed novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things, about a man who takes his girlfriend to visit his parents and ends up shaking up her life irreparably. The film marks Kaufman’s first foray into horror, but based on the trailer, it appears to be another Kaufman romp into the psychological. Festival reviews (remember those!) are strong, and with a killer cast featuring Jesse Plemmons, Toni Colette, David Thewlis and newcomer Jessie Buckley, it’s no doubt this will be one to watch around Oscar time. / SB
The rest
Netflix
September 1
La Partita
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
True: Friendship Day
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
A Star is Born (1977)
We’re The Millers
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Bait
Moms’ Night Out
Dudley Do-Right
Saving Private Ryan
Chasing Liberty
Curse of Chucky
The Mask of Zorro
Bumblebee
September 2
Freaks – You’re One of Us
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
September 3
Young Wallander
Love, Guaranteed
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
September 4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
The Theory of Everything
Ride Along
A Million Ways to Die int he West
Last Vegas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
September 5
Aquaman
September 7
Record of Youth
My Octopus Teacher
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Get Organised with The Home Edit
Migonnes
Corazon Ioco
The Social Dilemma
La Linea: Shadow of Narco
September 10
The Gift: Season 2
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Julie and the Phantoms
The Idhun Chronicles
September 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Se busca papa
Pets United
September 13
Sleight
All Saints
September 14
Close Enough
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
September 15
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
September 16
Baby: Season 3
MeatEater: Season 9
Signs: Season 2
Criminal: UK: Season 2
Sing On!
The Paramedic
The Devil All The Time
Challenger: The Final Flight
September 17
The Last Word
Dragon’s Dogma
September 18
Ratched
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
September 20
The Emoji Movie
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
Assassination Nation
September 22
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
The Playbook
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Mighty Express
September 23
Enola Holmes
September 24
Romance On The Menu
The Chef Show: Season 2
Green Book
September 25
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Country-ish
A Perfect Crime
September 27
Flatliners
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupedia
September 30
American Murder: The Family Door
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Neon
September 1
Shrill
Two Minute Tales
Teletubbies: Season 6
Sesame Street: The ABCs of Cookies
Hungry Bear Recipes
The Furchester Hotel: Season 3
Sarah & Duck: Season 2
Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures
September 2
Old Boys
September 3
Absentia: Season 3
The Fantatic
The Small Hand: A Ghost Story
The Realm
September 4
The Sounds
The Young Offenders
September 5
Thunder Road
September 6
Doctor Sleep
September 7
For My Father’s Kingdom
Standing Up For Sunny
September 9
One Last Deal
September 10
Papillon
September 11
Aninals: Season 3
A Private War
September 13
Tiki Towns: Seasons 1-2
Step Up
Step Up 2 the Streets
September 14
FBI: Most Wanted
Grizzly Bear Cubs & Me
American Gangster
Samurai Marathon
September 15
The Third Day
September 16
Fisherman’s Friends
September 18
The Eulogy
September 19
PEN15
The Queen’s Corgi
September 20
1917
The Judge
Three Kings
September 21
A Walk Among The Tombstones
September 25
A Black Lady Sketch Show
September 27
Ready Or Not
September 29
Fargo
September 30
Into The Ashes
TVNZ on Demand
September 1
Lolo
Summer of ’92
New Island Home
The UK Gold
Chasing Great
Remember Me Mommy?
Tempting Fate
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
The Wrong Leader
Carter’s W.A.R: Season 2
Bottom Feeders
Fight to Survive
Freeall: Season 4
Jumping the Apex
Drag Fan
Slo Pitch
Trasnlation
My Name was January
Mother is Wrong
Fenix
September 3
The Deceived
September 6
Taskmaster UK
September 14
The Ring Inz
Ahikāroa
Kairākau
September 18
Upright
September 23
Between Two Words
September 30
Educators: Season 2
Amazon Prime
September 1
Law and Order: Seasons 1-7
Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7
South Park
Hollow Crown
September 4
The Boys: Season 2
September 10
Bohemian Rhapsody
September 11
Comicstaan (Tamil)
September 12
Wanted
September 15
Bones
September 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy
September 25
Utopia
Fernando Alonso
September 26
Widows
September 30
Sons Of The Soil
Spongebob Squarepants
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Penguins of Madagascar
The Legend of Korra
Acorn TV
September 7
Keeping Faith
Midsomer Murders: Season 13
Suspects
September 14
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Seasons 11-12
The Crimson Petal and The White
Suspects: Season 1
September 21
Doc Martin: Season 8
Suspects: Season 2
September 28
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 13
Midsomer Murders: Season 14
What To Do When Someone Dies
Apple TV+
September 18
Long Way Up
September 25
Tehran
Disney+
September 4
Mulan
September 18
Becoming
September 25
Secret of Second-Born Royals
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
