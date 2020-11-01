What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in November

What are you going to be watching in November? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
The Crown (binge season 4 on Netflix from November 15)
Something good was bound to happen in 2020, and the new season of The Crown might just be it. The award-winning drama about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II returns for a fourth glorious chapter, this time focusing on the late 1970s and the “fairytale” romance between Charles and Diana. Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) pops up to scare the corgis, while Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter are back for more pearl-clutching and sisterly angst. No spoilers, but that love affair between Charles and Di? Probably doomed. / Tara Ward
Sis (special on Neon from November 19)
From Leonie Hayden’s review of the special: “I felt ownership of what I’d seen. But I don’t just love the show because I’m a brown girl, although seeing that friendship dynamic and particular Pacific sense of humour on screen is an incredible breath of fresh air (or the kind of breath you didn’t know you were holding, being exhaled for the first time). I love Sis because it’s goofy, dirty, imaginative, weird and really funny … It’s not Chris Lilley’s “provocative” satire, nor is it Billy T James’s blunt observations of race relations in the 1980s. It’s a new and now social commentary with dick jokes and brown women front and centre. I absolutely can’t wait for episode two.” / Leonie Hayden
His Dark Materials (weekly on Neon from November 17)
Yes, you’re looking at that trailer still right: It’s Hot Priest Andrew Scott. The actor showed up towards the end of the first season of this BBC adaptation, but he’s going to be a lot more present in the second season (and he’s joined by Fleabag herself, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, playing his daemon). The first season of this show was frankly, quite excellent, and managed to capture the childlike wonder present in Pullman’s novels, and even more convincingly depict the adult world threatening to crush it. The second season looks to get a little bit darker, as it focuses on the darker second book in the trilogy, The Subtle Knife, but don’t worry: it’ll still have Ruth Wilson swanning around in beautiful gowns, being cruel, dark, and excellent. / Sam Brooks
A Teacher (weekly on Neon from November 11)
Based on the 2013 film of the same name, A Teacher follows the fallout of an illegal teacher-student relationship in suburban Texas. Kate Mara (House of Cards, Pose) plays Claire Wilson, a young high school teacher who falls in love with her teenage student Eric Walker (Love Simon’s Nick Robinson). Claire tries to keep their relationship secret, but when the predatory affair is exposed to the community, there are wide-reaching consequences on their families, the school and the town. / TW
The notables
The Other Two (binge on Neon from November 19)
The premise of The Other Two is genius: two siblings (played by Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) who are trying to make it in show business – he’s an actor while she’s a burgeoning multi-hyphenate – are given a shock when their younger brother suddenly becomes famous on YouTube. So they do what any craven older siblings would – they shamelessly ride his coattails. There’s not a single show that I’m more stoked to be able to share with my fellow countrypeople than this one. It had a quiet debut on Comedy Central last year, which is a shame because it’s one of the most brutally funny shows around. If you want a 30 Rock that’s a bit meaner, or a It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that’s a bit warmer, The Other Two is the show for you. You won’t regret trying it out. / SB
Anika Moa Reunited (weekly on TVNZ on Demand from November 13)
Easily one of the highlights of last year’s television was Anika Moa reuniting TrueBliss through sheer force of will, and frankly, sheer force of being Anika Moa. She’s the kind of person you just want to make happy. It makes sense, then, that the next turn for Moa’s newfound career as a professional interviewer would be a continuation of that brilliant episode of television: her new show, Anika Moa Reunited, is all about reuniting Kiwi bands to perform their hit song once more. She’ll be visiting the likes of Fur Patrol, Push Push and Herbs, dig around their homes and find out what they’re up to now. Then, as the final icing on this beautiful nostalgic cake? Moa will sing one of their hits with them. Necessary viewing, as far as I’m concerned. / SB
The Good Doctor (weekly on Neon from November 3)
Dr Shaun Murphy, the brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is back to save more lives in the fourth season of The Good Doctor. The new season begins as the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital try to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, while Shaun must also navigate his way through working with a fresh team of surgical residents and the challenges of a new romantic relationship. Bring your tissues. / TW
Aunty Donna (special on Netflix from November 11)
The movies
Emma (on Neon from November 8)
Another generation, another adaptation of Jane Austen’s most delightful novel, named after her most confoundingly likeable heroine. Yes, it’s Emma (and it’s written by Eleanor Catton). Anya Taylor-Joy, who you can also see in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit at the moment, is a less patrician Emma than Gwyneth Paltrow, but she’s an absolute comic revelation in the role. And look, there’s a reason why Emma keeps getting re-adapted: it’s a lot of fun to see someone meddle in their friend’s love affairs. / SB
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Square (on Netflix from November 22)
Wrap your screen in tinsel and give yourself the gift of Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza featuring a symphony of new music from Queen Dolly herself. You could put Dolly Parton anywhere – on the square, on the rectangle, on the yuletide rhombus of our wildest dreams – and I will watch the crap out of it, especially if the plot involves a “Scrooge” who plans to sell off her small town without a single thought for the decent folk living there. Parton plays an angel, because she is one. Heavenly. / TW
Hillbilly Elegy (on Netflix from November 24)
You know what happens when you don’t give Glenn Close and Amy Adams Oscars after six nominations each? They make this. They make Hey Y’all: The Movie. / SB
The rest
Netflix
November 1
Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
Grease
War of the Worlds
Jackass 3
Big Fish
Flipped
November 3
Mother
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
November 4
Love and Anarchy
November 5
Paranormal
Operation Christmas Drop
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
November 6
Country Ever After
Citation
November 9
Undercover (BE): Season 2
November 10
DASH & LILY
Trash Truck
Shameless: Season 10
November 11
A Queen Is Born
What We Wanted
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of FUn
November 13
The Minions of Midas
The Life Ahead
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 15
The Crown: Season 4
November 17
We Are The Champions
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
November 18
Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 19
The Princess Switch:S witched Again
November 20
Voices of Fire
If Anything Happens, I Love You
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
November 23
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
November 24
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for my Son
Wonderoos
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Season 1-10
November 26
Mosul
November 27
Over Christmas
Virgin River: Season 2
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
The Call
Don’t Listen
The Beast
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
November 29
The Uncanny Counter
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
Finding Agnes
Drive Hard
Neon
November 1
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 2-3
Just Mercy
Something Borrowed
November 2
Hate Thy Neighbour
November 3
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
November 4
The Wiggles; Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 2
Baby Riki Feelings
November 5
Light as a Feather: Season 1-2
The Lighthouse
Van Wilder: Party Liaison
November 8
Emma
Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon
November 9
The Fixies: Season 1-2
Kid’s Black History
The Devil You Know
November 11
A Teacher
5 Years Apart
November 13
Teen Mom OG: Season 5-6
We Die Young
November 15
Knives Out
November 16
Andy’s Baby Animals
Nina and the Neurons: Season 10
The Gruffalo
November 17
His Dark Materials: Season 2
November 19
The Other Two
Sis
Limitless
November 20
The Day Henry Met…
Game Shakers: Season 2
The Penguins of Madagascar: Season 1
Godzilla
Mia and the White Lion
Christmas Bounty
A Christmas Cruise
Christmas in Montana
Christmas on the River
A Christmas Reunion
The Christmas Temp
A Kiss for Christmas
The Magical Christmas Shoes
A Princess for Christmas
November 21
Teletubbies: Season 1
The Bucket List
The Good Liar
November 22
The Good Liar
The Blind Side
Yes, God, Yes
November 23
Boomerang: Season 1-2
Annie
The Aviator
November 24
Only
November 26
Abigail
November 27
Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood: Season 1-3
Body of Lies
November 29
Midway
November 30
300
300: Rise of an Empire
TVNZ on Demand
November 1
Junior Masterchef Australia
Anne Frank: Parallel Stories
NZ Filmmaker Florian Habicht Collection
Un + Une
Viva
Slam: Season 1
Lost in Thought
Bonancini’s Italy
One World Kitchen
Fish the Dish
North Korea – Life Inside the Secret State
In the Shadow of the Sun
Iuventa
The Invisible War
Bottom Feeders: Season 2
Buccaneers and Bones: Season 2
The Browns: Season 1
Drag Heals: Season 2
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Season 1
Forgive Me: Season 3
Love, Inevitably: Season 1
November 5
From the Vault: Ray Columbus
November 6
Young Sheldon: Season 4
Mom: Season 8
November 9
Roadkill
Bug Hunter
November 13
Anika Moa Reunited
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Station 19: Season 4
November 19
Console Wars
Disney+
November 6
The Fault In Our Stars
Spread The Word
November 13
Inside Pixar
Ever After
November 17
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
November 18
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
November 20
Marvel’s 616
The Real Right Stuff
November 27
Black Beauty
Hidden Figures
Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
Amazon Prime Video
November 2
Nasha
November 5
Two and a Half Men: Seasons 1-12
November 6
Ferro
Wayne
November 10
Ici C’Est Paris, 50 Years of Passion
November 13
Pete the Cat: Season 2
Chhalaang
November 20
The Pack
Maara
November 25
Uncle Frank
November 27
Life in a Year
Locas por El Cambio
Acorn TV
November 2
The Cry
Inspector Morse: Season 1-3
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 8
November 9
The South Westerlies
The Silence
Lewis: Season 1-3
A Mother’s Son
November 16
Sisters of War
Jamaica Inn
Endeavour: Season 3-5
Vera: Season 3-4
Heartbeat: Season 1-2
November 23
Seachange: Paradise Reclaimed
Manhunt
The Norman Conquests
Grandchester
Shetland: Season 3-4
November 30
Prime Suspect: Season 1-3
London Kills: Season 1
Fingersmith
Arthur & George
Apple TV+
November 13
Becoming You
Doug Unplugs
