The Real Pod: The Bachelorette NZ lads have found love… with each other

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the second week of The Bachelorette NZ with special thanks to Nando’s.

The dramatic second week began with Lily walking in to the mansion and ended with The Mole revealing his true moley self to the bewildered men. Will the twists ever stop? Maybe everyone is a mole! The only thing we’re sure of is that Glenn has continued to be weird and Aaron has continued to showcase a range of hats.

In the mansion, things are starting to get interesting and strong feelings are starting to form. Tavita has declared he would “go to war” with Marc, Liam has a gratitude circle for his birthday and Logan, Kurt and Jonathan compose an original song together. Oh yeah, and Lily and Lesina are there too.

