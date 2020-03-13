The Real Pod: Join us in the gratitude circle of The Bachelorette NZ

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the sixth week of The Bachelorette NZ, with special thanks to Nando’s.

In this trying times of global chaos and social distancing, we welcome you to join our digital gratitude circle and recap the last week on The Bachelorette NZ. These were happier times when the swimming was synchronised, the chicken nibbles were realistic looking and Michael’s root vegetable was hanging out for all the world to see.

AMOG has completely come undone, Jesse is permanently rarked and Liam is officially veto-ed. In real news, Duncan played Alex’s mum at Scrabble and got caned, Jane is in the thick of California Coronavirus chaos and Alex is wearing a wig. We also desperately have to talk about whatever the hell is going on with MAFS AU. It’s The Real Pod, and it’s real as hell.

