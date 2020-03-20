The Real Pod: Escaping into The Bachelorette NZ and Logan’s scary notebook

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the seventh week of The Bachelorette NZ, with special thanks to Nando’s.

The good news is that we are all back in the same country for the first time in a long time, the bad news is that it is definitely not because of The Right Reasons. In a snap decision, Jane left LAX for New Zealand 48 hours ago and recaps her journey home for us in these freaky times of Covid-19.

It’s a better time than ever to travel to our alternate reality in Argentina, where the boys are still pulling down pants and popping grapes willy-nilly. Mike and Michael decided they were done with Lesina’s grilling, Logan had a revealing session with his notebook and AMOG has come completely loose at the seams.

It’s The Real Pod, and it’s still real. For now.

To listen use the player below, jump or download this episode (right click and save). Feel free to subscribe via Apple Podcasts, RSS or via your favourite podcast client, and be sure to get involved on social media using #realpod

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us hire more journalists and do more investigations. Or get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

