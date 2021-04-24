Introducing our new pop-up podcast Drag Race Down Under the Covers

The Real Pod is stoked to present a new weekly podcast recapping RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, hosted by Chris Parker and Eli Mathewson. Listen to their preview episode now!

In keeping with The Spinoff’s rich tradition of recapping reality television, The Real Pod is proud to present a new pop-up podcast for the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Hosted by comedians Chris Parker and Eli Mathewson, who will be joined each week by an extra special guest from the local drag scene, Drag Race Down Under the Covers will be your one-stop podcast for all things from the Drag Race Ru-niverse.

“This is the one thing the world needs, actually – more Drag Race content,” says Chris. Drag Race Down Under launches on May 1, dropping on TVNZ OnDemand at 6pm and then on TVNZ2 at 8.30pm for, as Eli puts it, “all the baby boomers”.

With a new podcast dropping after every episode, you can expect extreme levels of insider goss – including which Auckland queen frequently uses an e-scooter, and which suburb Michelle Visage visited to get her nails done.