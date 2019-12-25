The Real Pod’s bumper reality TV quiz of the year

Think you know your Lings from your Zings and your Fleischls from your Brettschneiders? Take The Real Pod’s reality TV quiz and prove it, with special thanks to Nando’s.

Here at The Real Pod, The Spinoff’s own weekly popular culture and reality TV podcast, we live and breathe reality television and real life in New Zealand. All year we’ve been there for all the huge moments, like when Jodie Rimmer pretended to vomit up papaya on Celebrity Treasure Island, or when Camilla’s ponytail slid off on Dancing With the Stars NZ, or when MAFSNZ melted into a toxic pile of hell-sludge. Looking back at another ripper year, we put together this challenging quiz to test your local knowledge. Good luck, and don’t fuck it up.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the quiz embedded below