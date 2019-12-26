The Real Pod: In which Trev is the icing on the cake

The Real Pod assembles to dissect the week in reality television and real life, with special thanks to Nando’s.

Spend your relaxing Boxing Day unboxing the Great Kiwi Bake Off finale with us. It was a Christmas-themed episode stacked with surprises, meringues and exploding tarts. But of course, most important of all is the fact that our ex-Navy ironman Trev came away with the trotie.

There’s also the penultimate episode of New Zealand’s Next Top Model, where Wendyl Nissen drags the models to filth, a Nivea challenge brings out some performance blemishes and Michael Hill’s boat makes a cameo appearance. It’s The Real Pod, and we’ll see you in 2020.

