The Real Pod: In which we deeply respect the culture of The Bachelorette NZ

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the cultured fourth week of The Bachelorette NZ with special thanks to Nando’s.

This week on The Bachelorette NZ, a burrito bust-up ends in anaphylaxis, Steve chows down on some one-ply, and the Buenos Aires hostel goes full Lord of the Flies. It’s become abundantly clear that that the show is less about two women finding love, and more about a bunch of blokes slowly losing their mind over a talking bottle.

Also, Duncan makes a formal apology to Richie, Jane reveals her drop-crotch truth, and there is a fierce debate about visible farts vs. poop burps. Oh, there’s also a bit of a bombshell from Alex. It’s The Real Pod and, today, it’s real as hell.

