The Real Pod: In which The Bachelorette NZ blows us all away

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the first week of The Bachelorette NZ with special thanks to Nando’s.

Blow your air horns and distress your jeans, the very first week of The Bachelorette NZ is over and we are absolutely amping. Join us as we recap the Tough Mudder group date, the romantic single dates up trees and on seas, and all the ways this season is throwing convention to the wind.

Two Bachelorettes? No date cards? Live-in host? We love to see it. It’s not all roses though as the podcast is torn apart on several issues. Team Glenn or Team Marc? Is Tavita here for the right reasons? And who went crazy on the Roman blinds? It’s The Real Pod, and it is real as hell.

