What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in July

What are you going to be watching in July? We round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

I Think You Should Leave (season 2 on Netflix from July 6)

I can probably count on one hand the amount of times a TV show has made me laugh so hard that I feared my soul would whiff right out of body. I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson’s absolutely preposterous sketch show, is responsible for at least three of them. The former Saturday Night Live writer, who also co-wrote and starred in the extremely good Detroiters, returns with a second season on July 7, and I am beside myself with anticipation. Here’s hoping it is more thrilling than the night the skeletons came to life, more breathtaking than choking on a jalapeno popper in front of Caleb Wendt, and goes as viral as mud pie on too small a slice. Don’t know what any of that means? Watch all of season one here. / Alex Casey

The White Lotus (limited series on Neon from July 19)

A satire about a bunch of privileged people at a Hawaiian resort doesn’t sound much like must-watch television. But after bingeing all six episodes via pre-release screeners, I can tell you this is one of the most excruciatingly uncomfortable series I’ve ever seen, and I couldn’t stop myself from watching the whole thing in a single sitting. It comes from the brain of Mike White, who is the Rembrandt of uncomfortable television (he also wrote the film School of Rock and created the superb Enlightened), and stars Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell and a never better Jennifer Coolidge. Get on this the moment it drops. / Sam Brooks

We Are Lady Parts (on Neon from July 9)

It’s only July, but I’m calling it: this is the sitcom of 2021. I don’t even know what the competition is, but We Are Lady Parts will blow it out of the water, regardless. This irreverent British sitcom follows 26 year old PhD student Amina as she becomes the unlikely lead guitarist in an all-female Muslim punk rock band called Lady Parts. Given she gets nervous diarrhea when she performs in public and all she really wants is a husband, Amina’s in for a tricky time. Pulsing with humour and heart, We Are Lady Parts celebrates the power of female friendship and comes with one heck of a soundtrack to keep you going once you’ve binged the too-short season. / Tara Ward

Ted Lasso (season 2 on Apple+ from July 23)

The happiest, least cynical comedy ever is back for season two. I went into the first season of Ted Lasso expecting to hate it. It’s incredibly American (despite being set in England), disgustingly wholesome, features “sport”, and stars the seemingly too-smug Jason Sudeikis. Yet, over the course of 10 short episodes I quickly fell in love with the irrepressible Coach Ted and his underdog team. Season two looks set to be more of the same and I cannot wait./ Stewart Sowman-Lund

The notables

Fear Street (television event on Netflix from July 3)

R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series, set in the spooky town of Shadyside, was a level-up for kids who’d spent primary school reading his Goosebumps books. Instead of scaring us with teachers who were really giant praying mantises or alien schoolmates who ate through their armpits, Fear Street taught young teens about the scariest monsters of all: normal human beings (and ghosts). Netflix’s Fear Street series consists of three slasher films based in Stine’s Shadyside, set in three separate years: 1994, 1978, and 1666. They’ll have murder, betrayal, teenagers, and potentially the odd supernatural spook. The cast is made up of relative unknowns, but there are two Stranger Things alums – Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke – plus Community’s Gillian Jacobs as a token adult. / Josie Adams

Clarice (on TVNZ OnDemand from July 18)

Silence of the Lambs is a top five movie for me and Hannibal is probably the best TV series ever made. Clarice – set post-Lambs, and replacing Jodie Foster (or Julianne Moore) with Home and Away regular Rebecca Breeds – looks… nothing like the source material. But that’s fine! If it can keep me entertained until Bryan Fuller gets to reboot Hannibal I’ll be alright. / SS-L

Never Have I Ever (season 2 on Netflix from July 15)

The delightful coming-of-age comedy inspired by Mindy Kaling’s childhood is back for a second season, and we should all be glad about it. Funny, smart and brutally honest, Never Have I Ever follows 15 year old Devi as she deals with the trials of normal teenage life as well as her grief over her father’s death. It’s as quirky as it is heartwarming, and even though John McEnroe (yes, the tennis guy) narrates the whole thing, it’s a winner from start to finish. / TW

Young And… (docuseries on TVNZ OnDemand weekly from July 8)

This new series focuses on young New Zealanders and the myriad issues that matter to them, featuring diverse stories about sexuality, culture, gender and social identity from a rangatahi perspective. Each episode is standalone, told by a different filmmaker, all of whom are in their 20s, with must-click titles like ‘Young and the Reckless’, ‘On the Paepae’ and ‘Can’t Cum’. It’s a series that promises a great insight into what is really going on with our young people, a sentence which makes me sound as old as the dust. / SB

The movies

Black Widow (on Disney+ from July 9)

It’s been over a year since the last new Marvel movie and in Marvel years that is… about a decade. Starring Scarlett Johansson as the character that was once just a leather-clad supporting role, Black Widow had been in the pipeline for years before getting delayed even further due to Covid-19. Finally, we’ll get to see it – and with a supporting cast that includes Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, I couldn’t be more excited (until the next Marvel flick comes along). / SS-L

Baby Done (on Neon from July 4)

Edinburgh Festival Award winner Rose Matafeo and Matthew Lewis, the artist formerly known as Neville Longbottom, team up for a charming New Zealand comedy about a pregnant woman completely losing her shit. Matafeo shines as the confused, feisty Zoe, who wants to have a baby but doesn’t want to “turn into a mum”. She becomes obsessed with completing an adventurous to-do list, which results in a number of watch-between-your-fingers awkward situations that had me crying with laughter and then sympathy. A spicy romp-com with a heart of gold. / Leonie Hayden

Dynasty Warriors (on Netflix from July 1)

This is a film based on a video game series which itself was based on a 14th century Chinese novel, a semi-historical retelling of the nation’s Three Kingdom period, which lasted from 184CE to 280CE. If that doesn’t interest you, you’ve probably already clicked out of this tab. If it does, you’ve probably also already clicked out of this tab in a rush to watch it on Netflix. No judgment either way, but I’m definitely in the latter group after watching the trailer, which looks hammier than a butcher’s shop but wonderful all the same. / SB



The rest

Netflix

July 1

Generation 56K

Young Royals

Dynasty Warriors

Audible

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Yolngu Boy

July 2

Mortel: Season 2

Big Timber

Haseen Dillruba

The 8th Night

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994

July 4

We The People

July 5

You Are My Spring

July 6

I Think You Should Leave: Season 2

July 7

The War Next Door

The Mire: ’97

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical: Season 4

The Cook of Castamar

Biohackers: Season 2

Last Summer

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

The Water People

July 13

Ridley Jones

July 14

My Unorthodox Life

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

Heist

July 15

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

A Perfect Fit

My Amanda

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo

Beastars: Season 2

July 16

Van Helsing: Season 5

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Explained: Season 3

Deep

Johnny Test

July 20

The Billion Dollar Flower Market

July 21

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Sexy Beasts

Chernobyl 1986

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Bankrolled

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Blood Red Sky

The Last Letter From Your Letter

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

A Second Chance: Rivals

July 27

Mighty Express: Season 4

July 28

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Rado

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom

July 30

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean

Centaurworld

Neon

July 1

Eden: Season 1

Chocolate Perfection with Michel Roux: Season 1

July 2

Sicario

The Dark Side of Football

July 3

Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-6

SouthPaw

July 4

Baby Done

Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime: Season 1

July 5

The Girlfriend Experience

July 6

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’ Baby

July 8

Ride Like A Girl

July 9

Redemption Day

We Are Lady Parts

July 10

Combat Wombat

Les Miserables

July 10

Hotel Transylvania: Season 2

The Hardy Boys

The Devil You Know: Season 2

Animal Kingdom: Season 5

A-Z Guide for Girls

Zerby Derby: Season 3

July 11

Escape from Pretoria

July 13

Nim’s Island

4th and Forever: Alcoa

4th and Forever: Muck City

July 14

Clever Brenda

Hopster Minis Playlist

In Treatment: Season 4

July 15

Babyteeth

July 16

Land Of The Lost

One Night in Bangkok

Pop ‘n Olly

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic

July 17

Oslo

July 18

Tenet

July 19

Inside Man

The White Lotus

July 20

Sudden Death

The Billion Dollar Flower Market

July 22

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Sanditon

July 23

The Doorman

Heart of Darkness

July 24

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

July 25

Big Time Adolescence

July 26

Time

July 27

Love & Mercy

Hate Thy Neighbour

July 28

Who Is America?

July 29

How To Build A Girl

July 30

Hacksaw Ridge

The Dark Side of The Ring

July 31

Waves

TVNZ OnDemand

July 1

Nashville: Season 1-6

Pulse

Junior Bake Off

Momma Named Me Sheriff

Clash

Dede

Esta Todo Bien – It’s All Good

Shooting of the Pontiff

Janis: Little Girl Blue

Earth in 1000 Years

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

He Loves Me

Restless Virgins

Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember

Alaska’s Ultimate Bush Pilots: Season 2

Big Water Adventures: Season 5

Into the Outback with Abbey Holmes

Holly Stars: Inspirational: Season 2

The Sherry Vine Variety Show

Face to Face with David: Season 2

Club Six

Forced Perspective

Brainwashing my Dad

July 3

Batwoman

July 8

Young And…

July 10

Temptation Island

July 12

Tales of Nai Nai

July 15

American Woman

July 18

Clarice

July 27

Roswell, New Mexico

July 28

Zomboat!

Disney+

July 2

Disney Raven’s Home: Season 4

July 7

Monsters at Work

Pikwik Pack

Air Crash Investigation: Season 12

American Housewife

July 9

Black Widow

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

Miraculous World: The Legend of Ladydragon Shanghai

July 14

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 6

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1

Confessions of a Shopaholic

When in Rome

Most Wanted Sharks

Secrets of the Bull Shark

Shark vs Surfer

Shark vs Tuna

Shark vs Whale

Sharkatraz

Sharkcano

What the Shark?

July 21

Turner & Hooch

Behind The Attraction

The Amazing Race (Australia): Season 1-4

July 23

Stuntman

Playing With Sharks

Chariots of Fire

Disney Duck The Hals: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

July 28

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The Art of Racing in Rain

July 30

Jungle Cruise

Amazon Prime Video

July 2

The Tomorrow War

July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney

July 14

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star

Cold Comes The Night

Damsels in Distress

Faster

Hello, My Name is Doris

In A World…

Jumping The Broom

Kill Your Darlings

Kramer vs KRamer

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Son of Saul

Steel Magnolias

Take Shelter

The End of the Tour

The Virginity Hit

War Room

July 16

Making The Cut: Season 2

July 23

Jolt

July 24

War With Grandpa

July 25

Rules Don’t Apply

July 30

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Bless Me, Ultima

Death At A Funeral

Detention

Digging for Fire

Drinking Buddies

Evil Dead

The Forest

Freaks of Nature

Inside Job

Mei Ren Yu

Nine

One Direction: This is Us

Premium Rush

Robot and Frank

Smashed

Starship Troopers: Invasion

Straw Dogs

The Perfect Guy

The Pursuit of Love

Penguins of Madagascar

Apple TV+

July 16

Schmigadoon!

July 23

Ted Lasso: Season 2

July 31

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Acorn TV

July 5

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries Season 2, Episode 6

Proof: Season 1-2

Black Work

July 12

The Boy with the Topknot

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries Season 2, Episode 7

Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot and Miss Marple

Rectify

July 19

Outlier

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Season 2, Episode 8

Missing: Season 1-2

July 26

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

London Kills: Season 2

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 10 + Christmas Special