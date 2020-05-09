Break out the bubbles: The winners of the 48Hours Lockdown are…

For the past week, we’ve been showcasing our picks from the 48Hours Lockdown. Today, we’ve got the awards special AND the winners to show you.

Thanks to Covid-19, for the first time in the 18-year history of the 48Hours film competition, organisers had to make the decision to postpone the event. Feeling the creative longing of a nation in distress, and the collective disappointment by film-makers both professional and amateur, the 48Hours team jumped into action.

They applied for, and received, NZ On Air funding to host the most extreme and limited film-making competition the country had ever seen, with $10,000 in prize money up for grabs and a record-breaking 2,118 teams entering. Under level four lockdown, the competition’s rules were stricter than ever before. With the number one rule for all: stay in your bubble and make a short film in just 48 hours.

Numerous acclaimed creative industry heavyweights helped judge this year’s competition including Peter Jackson, Edgar Wright, Ellen Wong, Cliff Curtis, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Adam Wingard, Karyn Kusama and more.

We’re happy to announce the winners are as follows:

VF48Hours Lockdown champion ($5,000 prize)

‘For Generations ’ by Squint Eastwood (Wellington)

48Hours Founder Ant Timpson had this to say about the winning entry: “This popular winner makes great use of every second of its running time. The great voice work and strong gags only work as well as they do because alongside the wild animation is a smart slice of generational observational comedy. Feels like a pilot for a Cartoon Network series I’d like to see.”

The team has a long history with the competition and has placed in the finals many times over the years. 48Hours’ Ness Patea says, “Squint Eastwood has been entering the competition for over 10 years with quirky, humorous animations. It is incredible that they took out the top Lockdown award.”

VF48Hours: Lockdown Runner-Up ($2,000 prize)

‘The Visible Man’ by The Fubbs (Auckland)

VF48Hours: Lockdown 2nd Runner-Up ($1,000 prize)

‘Pupper Paleolithic’ by Too Much Spare Time (Christchurch)

Best Solo/Duo Award ($300 prize)

‘The Wifi Project’ by Tasteful Side Boob (Wellington)

Best Family Award ($300 prize)

‘Home School’ by Bidwills Crossing (South Wairarapa)

The Ant Timpson ‘Incredibly Strange’ Award ($300 prize)

‘A Taste of Friendship’ by LundPicturesInc (Auckland)

Best Use of Genre ($300 prize)

‘Lizard Wizards’ by Cyan Sea (Wellington)

Best Use of an Element ($300 prize)

‘Duck 3D: 2D Busta’s’ by Flat Earth Globalists

Finalists

‘Containment’ by Corner Shop (Horror)

‘Fairyland’ by Everybody Dies (Adventure)

‘For Generations’ by Squint Eastwood (Sci-fi)

‘Hands Down’ by Dan Watson (Adventure)

‘Lizard Wizards’ by Cyan Sea (Urban Fantasy)

‘Murder in Filmmaking Express’ by Pina (Whodunnit)

‘Pupper Paleolithic’ by Too Much Spare Time (The Unwanted Guest)

‘The Taste of Friendship’ by LundPicturesInc. (Sci Fi)

‘The Wifi Project’ by Tasteful Sideboob (Horror)

‘The Visible Man’ by The Fubbs (Horror)

VF48HOURS: LOCKDOWN is made with the support of NZ On Air, New Zealand Film Commission and The Vista Foundation.