The Friday Poem: RED FLOWER // RED FLAG, by Ruby Solly

A new poem from poet and musician Ruby Solly.

RED FLOWER // RED FLAG

Ko Rata te ikoa o tōku tīpuna

a man who had to chop down a tree over and over again

while every night the birds would pick up the pieces

and restore the tree chink by chink

as we do each night within our own four walls for our babies

We tell them where they come from

We tell them that they are mokopuna of Rata

That they must fight the same fight every day

only to have the world change back over night

But unlike Rata,

we will not learn to ask permission

for we are not on foreign lands

We are held here in the palm of history

see how the soil swells red from last century

Rata is the name of a vine also

A ground born rope on a quest to murder the host

often mistaken for the red blood of our ancestors

evaporated to flowers

that bloom as tohu

in the good old kiwi summertime

a theory we test each year

hei puawai, hei puapua

hei puawai, hei puapua

So here we are walking backwards

but listening to our tīpuna sing of the future

sing songs of place names, of types of stone

their augmented rhythm broken

into boxes and bars

by the sounds of you back to back with us

kicking down doors,

and ripping down Rata

thinking they were Pohutukawa all along

And all the doors you kicked in

never brought you an expert

in the-word-that-shall-not-be-named

even though asking us to hold all of that knowledge

is asking us to know the whole world

asking us not only to know where the streams hide under the cities

but asking us to able to pull them out from underground

without disturbing a single brick

Then you request our thanks

In the language you prefer us in

while we mutter under our breath

in ours:

i ō mātou reo

ēra kā tākata o kā roroiti

If I am not a scientist

then I am a witch!

I chant a magic carpet over us both…

E rite? Ka mau!

And now we are in a dark room

where I show you what we are made of

from the darkness, to the potential of something within

to what you may call the ‘big bang’

but we know as te ao mārama

I take you with me

all the way through

creation and the separation

and the ice ages, and the evolutionary stages

of kauri and tohorā who now live far apart

I take you through

the integrated system of the world

within a being

to us being the way we are now

Eyes full of clouds,

skin of earth at risk of drying and cracking

and these two minds that we possess

These twins: Hine- the daughter in the front

And Ngaro the hidden daughter, the subconscious mind.

Best believe that both of them know Māori as it truly is

the natural, the normal, the make up of all things

To be descended from Māori

Is to be descended from science

so don’t you ever

call my whakapapa

nothing but terra nullius

Now in the void I send you back

to the spark of existence

to soak yourself in nothing

but the power of black

