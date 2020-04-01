Covid-19: The Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris gifs now in te reo Māori

Our Covid-19 gifs are now available in te reo Māori. Spread the word (while staying at home).

The suite of excellent illustrations and gifs created by microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles and illustrator Toby Morris have had an undeniable impact during the Covid-19 crisis. They offer clear communication of sometimes complex concepts, and their popularity has seen them shared by the prime minister and international media, and in some cases (ahem), adapted by other governments.

But most importantly, they’re now available in te reo Māori! Rawe!

Translated by author and kaiako Hēmi Kelly (Sleeps Standing Moetū, A Maori Phrase a Day), there are eight available right now, with more to follow in coming weeks. Save the images below to your desktop (right click on the image, ‘Save Image As…’) or you can download a folder with all eight here.

