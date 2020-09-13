Covid-19 case took part in North Shore gym classes, visited shops last week

Locations include Les Mills gym in Takapuna, Countdown Milford and The Warehouse Milford.

A person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 took part in classes at Les Mills in Takapuna as well as visiting various North Shore retailers.

Attention is focused particularly on the gym sessions, with Auckland Regional Public Health Service saying anyone who attended the same Les Mills Takapuna classes as the person with Covid-19 is considered to be a close contact, and at greater risk of becoming unwell.

The individual attended the gym on Wednesday September 9 and took part in the RPM Sprint class at 5.30pm and the Body Combat class at 6.15pm. The following day, Thursday September 10, they took part in a 9.15am Body Combat class.

“We are asking these people to stay at home and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 as soon as possible. Healthline will advise them on the steps they will need to take, including arranging testing,” said a Public Health Service spokesperson in a statement.

Anyone who attended the gym between 5.15pm and 7pm on Wednesday and 9am and 10.15am on Thursday is considered a casual contact. “While casual contacts are considered at lower risk of becoming unwell, ARPHS is recommending that these people call Healthline and arrange to also have a one-off test,” the statement reads.

Casual contacts are not required to self-isolate unless they become unwell.

In an email to members conveying the information this evening, Les Mills Takapuna manager Peter Pearless wrote: “Due to the number of deep cleans that have been conducted since the infected person was at the club, and the cleaning undertaken in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines, ARPHS has advised us that it is not necessary to close and that the club is safe to attend. However, we are currently undergoing a full deep clean in the club followed by an anti-viral fogging treatment.”

He added: “I’m really sorry for the stress this may cause you – we are committed to being extra cautious and informative, given this concerns your health.”

Classes at Les Mills are understood to have been operating with a maximum of 100 participants, with distancing, sanitising and check-in requirements in place.

The individual also visited two stores in Milford on Thursday September 10: the Countdown supermarket between 11.45am and noon, and the Warehouse between 11am and 11.15am.

“The person was only in these stores for 15 minutes and did not have close contact with anyone else during the visits. While the person was infectious at the time, the risk to staff and other shoppers is considered low,” said the ARPHS spokesperson.

APRHS did not say whether or not the case is one of those confirmed over the weekend. Today the Ministry of Health announced that a health worker at the Jet Park quarantine facility, a hotel near Auckland Airport, had tested positive. It is hoped that genomic sequencing will confirm the source of the worker’s infection.

It is also possible the case has been detected since today’s case announcement.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday listed three Auckland hospitality venues as “locations of interest” after customers tested positive for Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern is set to announce tomorrow any update on the alert level status. New Zealand is currently on alert level two, with the Auckland region under tighter restrictions around gathering limits, informally referred to as “level 2.5”.