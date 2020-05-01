The Friday Poem: Flocks by Rebecca Nash

A new poem by Lyttelton poet Rebecca Nash.
Flocks
The café has run out
of muffin crumbs
and the sparrows
have come
to our woodshed.
They fossick for slaters
and wood hoppers.
Concrete lies under logs,
seeds lie under concrete
incubating in the trapped soil.
Roots strain
into pipes.
There too
are wise little shrivels
of plastic,
with origin stories more
complex than the stories
of sentients.
We should listen to these immortals.
Not ourselves
with our bones,
with our fucking,
our dissolving.
Seagulls pass with sailor voices
hoarse from opening their mouths
to wind roar.
The sparrows turn
to foreign sound
and understand
like we understand
the emotional ripples
of a sad Italian opera –
a story of a gull,
storm-buffeted
tumbling to lagoon.
Inert water swells
its inert carcass.
A flash of memory.
The flock flies on,
its grief is a moving song.
