Confessions of a jaded NZ bookseller

We can’t tell you who wrote this piece, or where they work. What we can tell you is it’s not Unity.

A little while ago, I said to a friend that working at a bookshop kind of sucks. He was clearly bamboozled. “I thought working at a bookshop would be lovely and magical. Being surrounded by books, reading all day … ”

I used to think so, too.

When I got my first job as a bookseller, at 16 years old, I was thrilled. I had wanted to work at my local bookshop since I was a child – I hero-worshipped and crushed on the staff, was entranced by the shelves and the papery smell, and spent hours reading in the kids’ room while my Mum and Dad had coffee next door (note to parents: if your children are gremlins, this is not good practice).

I loved cutting up the Christmas wrapping paper and recommending children’s books to parents. I happily gave up half my weekend to be there, making friends I’ve kept ever since. Through the bookshop I’ve become more confident, met countless lovely customers, been introduced to excellent and thought-provoking books, and experienced the way that communities continue to support an industry that would otherwise disappear.

But after 10 years as a part-time bookseller, I’m jaded. I’ve become someone who frequently loathes other people. And this isn’t just me being an asshole.

Lately, grumpy booksellers have been going public. Last year Anne Barnetson, a bookseller in Perth, started posting her comic series Customer Service Wolf to Tumblr and Instagram. She told the BBC “It’s unenacted fantasies that I think people have after a very long day when they think: ‘It would just be great to stop all this right now.'”

There have been books, of course: London bookseller Jen Campbell released Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores in 2012; five years later Scottish secondhand bookstore owner Shaun Bhythell put out what Russell Baillie described in the Listener as a “funny, pithy, grumpy poignant memoir of a year in the shop’s life and its occasionally annoying clientele”.

And, at the serious end of the spectrum, Sadie Stein, contributing editor for The Paris Review, opened a 2016 column with “I love bookstores, but there’s something that needs to be said: they’re often filled with lurking creeps.”

All retailers know that just one unpleasant interaction – someone who doesn’t treat you as a real human, basically – can ruin your day. These customers come in various forms: the creepy men, the entitled, the children-with-icecreams, the bigots, the (many) people who are outraged that we don’t have a particular title, despite Covid-19 playing havoc with supply chains (NB: please call ahead!). Crucially, unlike most retail jobs, customers of bookshops want to discuss ideas, and that can lead to uncomfortable, sticky situations.

Plus, I now know that part of the “bookshop smell” is a carpet that has absorbed urine both canine and toddler — so a bit of the olfactory charm has gone, too.

The reality: working in a bookshop is sometimes a bit shit, more ​Black Books​ than ​Notting Hill​. Let me list the ways.