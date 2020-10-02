The Friday Poem: Girls just wanna have fun by Cadence Chung

A new poem by Cadence Chung.

Girls just wanna have fun

Girls just wanna have fun girls just wanna

be fatal eyeliner like slits in their skin

lipstick like bloodstains nails like claws

Girls just wanna escape but there is no escape

when the past rattles from all directions in time

so they find escape in their own bodies

until they no longer sit in their own skin

but watch themselves laugh (until laughter

sounds like a language) high above

on a streetlamp. They escape into each

other, clawing like animals to be let in

because they know how a girl can close

herself off, shut herself up. No time

no need for pretext just straight to the

clawing the wanting the finding.

Girls just wanna poison for 24,000 years

flay every foolish being who walks into

the fallout zone want their bodies

to vibrate beneath the earth create

earthquakes make teacups fall

from their shelves make violets grow

make something happen when their hands

can’t reach the big buttons that change things

that gloved hands in business suits are always,

always pressing. Girls just want whispers and for

whispers to turn into shouts and shouts turn into

law. Girls just want an anodyne a quick fix

for their pain assigned at birth that they

are forced into that aches like no other pain

that has no cure except witchcraft

The spells that are chanted at pride parades

and protests ‒ what do we want? what do we want? ‒

or whispered in the secrecy of night to each other ‒

I want, I want, I want. Girls just wanna cut

with their glowing bodies bright with bottled

time, from being told time and time again

that they should not fall into bed

into whispers with each other

should stay as white and pure as

they were painted, were carved from

Adam’s rib. Girls then turn their heads

inwards gather their arsenal

of calligraphy brushes create scripts

and books and languages only they

can speak because they created them.

They use these languages to say

what they’ve always wanted to say without

anyone knowing – I want, I want, I want, I want

I want, I want, I want.

