The Friday Poem: Girls just wanna have fun by Cadence Chung

A new poem by Cadence Chung.
Girls just wanna have fun
Girls just wanna have fun girls just wanna
be fatal eyeliner like slits in their skin
lipstick like bloodstains nails like claws
Girls just wanna escape but there is no escape
when the past rattles from all directions in time
so they find escape in their own bodies
until they no longer sit in their own skin
but watch themselves laugh (until laughter
sounds like a language) high above
on a streetlamp. They escape into each
other, clawing like animals to be let in
because they know how a girl can close
herself off, shut herself up. No time
no need for pretext just straight to the
clawing the wanting the finding.
Girls just wanna poison for 24,000 years
flay every foolish being who walks into
the fallout zone want their bodies
to vibrate beneath the earth create
earthquakes make teacups fall
from their shelves make violets grow
make something happen when their hands
can’t reach the big buttons that change things
that gloved hands in business suits are always,
always pressing. Girls just want whispers and for
whispers to turn into shouts and shouts turn into
law. Girls just want an anodyne a quick fix
for their pain assigned at birth that they
are forced into that aches like no other pain
that has no cure except witchcraft
The spells that are chanted at pride parades
and protests ‒ what do we want? what do we want? ‒
or whispered in the secrecy of night to each other ‒
I want, I want, I want. Girls just wanna cut
with their glowing bodies bright with bottled
time, from being told time and time again
that they should not fall into bed
into whispers with each other
should stay as white and pure as
they were painted, were carved from
Adam’s rib. Girls then turn their heads
inwards gather their arsenal
of calligraphy brushes create scripts
and books and languages only they
can speak because they created them.
They use these languages to say
what they’ve always wanted to say without
anyone knowing – I want, I want, I want, I want
I want, I want, I want.
The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again in early 2021.
