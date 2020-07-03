The Unity Books bestseller chart for the week ending July 3

The world-famous best-selling indie book chart in New Zealand is the top 10 sales list recorded every week at Unity Books’ stores in High St, Auckland, and Willis St, Wellington.

AUCKLAND

1 Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman (Bloomsbury, $34)

This is the one that kicks off with the essay about the Tongan boys, which prompted this response.

2 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo (Penguin Classics, $24)

Booker co-winner.

3 Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Little, Brown Book, $25)

Topped the New York Times bestseller list for about a million weeks.

4 Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari (Vintage, $30)

A big week for humankind and history.

5 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber, $23)

Pre-normal people.

6 Auē by Becky Manawatu (Makaro Press, $35)

7 Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton (Harper Collins, $25)

8 The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Hachette, $35)

9 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador, $20)

10 Sing Backwards and Weep by Mark Lenegan (Hachette, $38)

To be read in a gravelly voice.

WELLINGTON

1 Observations of a Rural Nurse by Sarah McIntyre (Massey University Press, $55)

The photographs look stunning.

2 Auē by Becky Manawatu (Makaro Press, $35)

Still going strong, and rightly so.

3 Jerningham by Christina Sanders (Cuba Press, $37)

A story of colonial Wellington and one Edward Jerningham Wakefield, described in Te Ara as “adventurer, writer, politician”.

4 Not in Narrow Seas: The Economic History of NZ by Brian Easton (Victoria University Press, $60)

5 Nothing to See by Pip Adam (Victoria University Press, $30)

6 Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton (Fourth estate, $25)

7 Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell (Penguin. $26)

8 Imagining Decolonisation by Elkington, Jackson, Kiddle, Mercier, Ross & Smeaton (Bridget Williams Books, $15)

9 Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (LittleBrown, $25)

10 Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (LittleBrown, $25)