The Friday Poem: Separation anxiety by Anahera Gildea

A new poem by Wellington poet Anahera Gildea.

Separation anxiety

Healing comes with rhythm, dance

the folds of the land

it matters how you tell a story

that resists

breath is healing

exchange, recitation

a fusilade of calling

across the pae

for title extinguished

lost children,

a spittle of names

reunited by Te Kupenga

shoulders healed by Rangi

words flung as line

to rope the heavy lifting of sorrow

and winch their way to the stars

tight-fisted

faults and protest

not display for dark tourism

the healing is in the whenua

planted at the muscle of her belly

the abyss

under the rib cage, in the guts

drumming, thumping,

hīnātore in the eye

it takes work

to wrench hope from story

is to seek where the trees have fallen

the provision of space

kia puananī ai ngā kākano e te hau –

it is the feral and the ecstasy

that heals

the wildness of grief

He ruri tēnei mā matua Moana Jackson nā Anahera Gildea 2020

