The Friday Poem: Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm, by j. taylor bell

A new poem by j. taylor bell.

Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm

or a perfectly intact 2-pack

of colgate max fresh patiently waiting

for no one at the gaston stop bench

whether or not there’s still radioshack

what ever happened anyway to circuit city

& when was the last time someone set foot in

the lonely alcoves of a best buy, way back

with friends in the halcyon food courts of shopping

mall subways for eight hours unbroken

or how old pancho villa sylvia plath

emmett till federico garcia lorca or robin williams

woulda coulda shoulda been

to behold the uninterpreted plaques

outside the reservation casino, in between

the gift shop and the garbage bins

the panama papers, ask jeeves, equifax

whether or not gendry is in fact still rowing

if carole baskin loved or killed her husband

or both, logan paul in japan, rebecca black

cambridge analytica, the royal wedding, big tex

the harlem shake, the ice bucket challenge

my dad liked to leave himself voice memos on a yakbak

the future-train groans forward, slow as lightning

the planet remains as connected as four, and yet

people still tend to forget

that time almost six percent of australia burned down

