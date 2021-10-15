The Friday Poem: Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm, by j. taylor bell

A new poem by j. taylor bell.
Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm
or a perfectly intact 2-pack
of colgate max fresh patiently waiting
for no one at the gaston stop bench
whether or not there’s still radioshack
what ever happened anyway to circuit city
& when was the last time someone set foot in
the lonely alcoves of a best buy, way back
with friends in the halcyon food courts of shopping
mall subways for eight hours unbroken
or how old pancho villa sylvia plath
emmett till federico garcia lorca or robin williams
woulda coulda shoulda been
to behold the uninterpreted plaques
outside the reservation casino, in between
the gift shop and the garbage bins
the panama papers, ask jeeves, equifax
whether or not gendry is in fact still rowing
if carole baskin loved or killed her husband
or both, logan paul in japan, rebecca black
cambridge analytica, the royal wedding, big tex
the harlem shake, the ice bucket challenge
my dad liked to leave himself voice memos on a yakbak
the future-train groans forward, slow as lightning
the planet remains as connected as four, and yet
people still tend to forget
that time almost six percent of australia burned down
