The Friday Poem: My childhood by Tim Upperton

A new poem from Tim Upperton.
My childhood
I was Dick. I teased Anne and George.
I was Edmund, betrayed my friends
for a sweet. Something rotten in me.
Cast out, castaway. For long years
I had an island to myself.
I lived on corn, goat-meat, fish. All changed
by a single footprint in the sand.
I harkened to the call of the wild.
The trees cracked in the cold.
How lost, how alone I was. I howled.
I hunted. I ate. My bloodied muzzle.
I left that place and took rooms
in foggy London. I solved the case
of the speckled band. Then I split in two.
I avoided mirrors. My other self
was murderous, but I grew kinder.
In the end I lost everything.
Take my eyes, I said to a swallow.
He flew with them across the city.
The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again in March 2021.
The Spinoff Daily gets you all the day's best reading in one handy package, fresh to your inbox Monday-Friday at 5pm.