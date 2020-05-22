The Friday Poem: Matapouri by Hayden Hyams

A new poem by Auckland poet Hayden Hyams.

Matapouri

As high as standing allows,

where fence posts hang

and maps fly

where trig towers scratch the lazy back,

roots hold up footpaths

and footpaths excavate roots

I receive this message:

Greetings from VFS Global Services LTD

Kindly collect your passport from Suite 805 87-89 Albert St

during business working days from 9am to 3pm.

Trailer tracks in the estuary.

Patches of green above septic tanks,

waves releasing the meniscus.

Blistering roofs in the valley,

compacted dirt,

drainage.

I swim into the white painting.

