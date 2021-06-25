The Friday Poem: Stroke, by Mary Macpherson

A new poem from Wellington poet and photographer Mary Macpherson.

Stroke

sometimes / I read the magnet on the fridge / with the screaming door / skid

over the emergency instructions / reaching for sugar / in sticky Perspex /

sometimes see the worry clock – really a stethoscope? / it’s lunchtime / in the

kitchen with the yellow bench / plates / were they patterned blue ? / of rosy

baked beans / when my mother rises and staggers / calls my father’s name,

twice / why do I remember twice? / sometimes it’s a day with a wide sky /

rocks slipping underfoot / lurching beside the grey ocean calm /

remembering my knee is driftwood / sometimes push up the hill with sides

like a pudding bowl / swim in blue water under the high roof / steady dog

head / I believe swimming counts more / in the dark room her head tosses /

side to side / wonder why I went back to work / was someone kind? /

sometimes stride to the furthest bus stop / swinging my arms / stuff my

mouth with lettuce / copy quotes out of context / old ghosts come instead /

there is less life to lead / sometimes I’m a stubborn beetle on a wall / always

falling down / my mother pale in hospital / someone says she’s got a strong

will / is she gripping a rope back to us? / or I read the world wrong / can’t

speak / wonder if I’m living the life I want / lime tea steaming in white cup /

far off hills regenerating bush / sky outlining lips / or I’m in a cupboard / face

turned away / sometimes grinding up the big hill / breath in my lungs / look

out on yet more hills / distant houses / sometimes / tiny kitchens

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.