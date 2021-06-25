The Friday Poem: Stroke, by Mary Macpherson

A new poem from Wellington poet and photographer Mary Macpherson.
Stroke
sometimes / I read the magnet on the fridge / with the screaming door / skid
over the emergency instructions / reaching for sugar / in sticky Perspex /
sometimes see the worry clock – really a stethoscope? / it’s lunchtime / in the
kitchen with the yellow bench / plates / were they patterned blue ? / of rosy
baked beans / when my mother rises and staggers / calls my father’s name,
twice / why do I remember twice? / sometimes it’s a day with a wide sky /
rocks slipping underfoot / lurching beside the grey ocean calm /
remembering my knee is driftwood / sometimes push up the hill with sides
like a pudding bowl / swim in blue water under the high roof / steady dog
head / I believe swimming counts more / in the dark room her head tosses /
side to side / wonder why I went back to work / was someone kind? /
sometimes stride to the furthest bus stop / swinging my arms / stuff my
mouth with lettuce / copy quotes out of context / old ghosts come instead /
there is less life to lead / sometimes I’m a stubborn beetle on a wall / always
falling down / my mother pale in hospital / someone says she’s got a strong
will / is she gripping a rope back to us? / or I read the world wrong / can’t
speak / wonder if I’m living the life I want / lime tea steaming in white cup /
far off hills regenerating bush / sky outlining lips / or I’m in a cupboard / face
turned away / sometimes grinding up the big hill / breath in my lungs / look
out on yet more hills / distant houses / sometimes / tiny kitchens
The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.
Subscribe to The Bulletin to get all the day’s key news stories in five minutes – delivered every weekday at 7.30am.