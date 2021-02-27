The Garden Party 2021 – in pictures

Last weekend at the sun-drenched soundshell in the Botanic Gardens, Wellington, The Spinoff joined Verb Wellington to present the Garden Party and it was heaps of fun.

Photography by Rebecca McMillan

On February 20 and 21, a brand new summer festival sprung into life. Held at Wellington Botanic Gardens ki Paekākā, The Garden Party was two busy days of live talks, live music, theatre, a family quiz, delectable food and more.

On the Saturday evening, at the Garden Party After Party, the Wellington Underground Arts Awards were launched by Verb, The Spinoff and Eleven. The idea: shine the spotlight on the unsung legends who make the capital city such a cultural wellspring.

The inaugural gongs (the “Buckets”, we’re calling them) were awarded in the group category to Vincents Art Workshop, a free art studio and exhibition space, providing access to arts and craft facilities, skilled tuition, and materials. Vincents was set up in 1985 in response to the deinstitutionalistion of psychiatric hospitals – many people with disabilities or mental health challenges were now struggling to integrate into communities.

And in the individuals category, to Jenny Neligan and Penney Moir. Jenny set up Bowen Galleries in 1981 and this year it turns 40 years old which is no easy task in the up and down world of the arts and business. Penney Moir joined Jenny in 2003 and together they now provide artists with space and support and are a constant source of strength for other artists and producers in the City. They are treasures.

The Garden Party was supported by Wellington City Council, Creative New Zealand, Ocular, Eleven, Taki Rua, Naumi Hotels, Four Winds Foundation, and Vic Books. Heroes all.

The Garden Party is a new summer festival celebrating talks, food and music in Pōneke. Brought to you by The Spinoff and Verb Wellington. February 20-21 2021, entrance free or by koha. More information.