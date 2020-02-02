Food podcast: Summer eats, RTDs and a breast-milk taste test

Dietary Requirements is The Spinoff’s monthly podcast in which we eat, drink and talk about it too, with special thanks to Freedom Farms. This month, we’re joined by food writer Ginny Grant and a whole lot of babies for our first podcast of 2020.

We’re back for 2020 and the Dietary Requirements whānau has magically expanded! That’s right, in early December Sophie welcomed little Odette to the world and on Boxing Day, Simon and his wife Millie were joined by not one but TWO human babies, Max and Freddie. Of course all the DR offspring joined us for our first podcast of the year, as did Ginny Grant, who’s a senior food writer at Cuisine, a recipe developer, food stylist and mother of two.

We talk summer cooking (or lack thereof), hospital food, feeding kids and, in a precursor to The Spinoff great big RTD ranking (stay tuned for that one next week), we ponder the recent proliferation of “clean” ready-mixed alcoholic beverages, while sampling a few. Then, because Simon is Simon, he chugs a cheeky shot glass of breast milk. Tune in for the tasting notes.

To listen, use the player below or download this episode (right click and save). Make sure to subscribe via iTunes, or via your favourite podcast client. And please share Dietary Requirements with your friends. Get in touch if you have any questions or requests: aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

The Spinoff’s food content is brought to you by Freedom Farms. They believe talking about food is nearly as much fun as eating it, and they’re excited to facilitate some good conversations around food provenance in Aotearoa New Zealand.