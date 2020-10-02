Dietary Requirements: How to celebrate Korean thanksgiving

In this episode of The Spinoff’s food podcast, Sophie Gilmour, Alice Neville and Simon Day are joined by chef Yutak Son for a crash course in festive Korean cuisine.

This week is Chuseok 추석, or Korean thanksgiving. To celebrate, chef Yutak Son has teamed up with Satellites and the Korean consulate to put together a meal kit for the occasion, and the Dietary Requirements team were lucky enough to get their greedy hands on one.

Yutak works as the head chef at The Shed at Te Motu Vineyard on Waiheke Island, but made the voyage across Tīkapa Moana earlier this week to join the DR crew in the studio and talk them through the most important eating event on the Korean calendar.

Have a listen to find out how to celebrate Chuseok 추석, what’s traditionally on the menu and hear Yutak’s picks for the best Korean food in town.

