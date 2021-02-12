Dietary Requirements: On the oysters

The food pod squad assembles to talk about fine dining, Valentine’s Day dining and summer dining, including the location of the alleged best fish and chip shop in Aotearoa.

Join Sophie, Simon and Alice as they reminisce about Antoine’s, the recently closed Auckland fine-dining institution where only one of them ever actually ate. Seems like it would have been a good place to celebrate Valentine’s Day – or is that a day better spent hooning oysters with the gals? Simon reckons he’s found the best fish and chips in New Zealand, Sophie met a sourdough guy with the perfect sourdough guy name and much more. Plus, find out how to get a free homemade mince and cheese pie from Simon.

Subscribe and listen to Dietary Requirements via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.