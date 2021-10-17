Recipe: Cheese and onion scrambled eggs

When you can’t face cooking but you need more than toast, make this.

Not everyone likes to cook, and let’s face it, even those who do (myself included) sometimes find it a real chore! You might be sick of cooking the same old things on rotation, tired at the end of a long day, lacking inspiration, or all of the above. If that’s the case, then this recipe is a goodie. It’s quick and easy, contains pantry staples and is damn tasty to boot. The recipe below serves just one but is easily doubled, tripled or quadrupled to feed even more hungry mouths. And who can resist the combination of cheese and onion?!

CHEESE & ONION SCRAMBLED EGGS

Serves 1

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon butter

1 small onion (red or brown), quartered, finely sliced

2 eggs

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

¼ cup grated cheese (I used tasty, but use whatever you have)

In a heavy-bottomed frying pan over a medium-high heat, melt the oil and the butter and fry the onion for 10-15 minutes until golden and beginning to catch on the bottom of the frying pan.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and parsley with a pinch of sea salt and a grind of black pepper. Add to the pan along with the cheese and cook for several minutes, or until cooked to your liking, folding the egg over itself several times as you go. Serve with a green salad and a slice or two of toasted, buttered sourdough if desired.