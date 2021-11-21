Recipe: Pineapple, lemon and basil smoothie

Celebrate summer being just around the corner with this thirst-quenching tropical treat.

This is a killer flavour combination that’s just the ticket for those increasingly warm days. Make sure you use a pineapple that is sweet and flavourful – a watery and tasteless one will be the undoing of this recipe! If you’re short on basil then use mint instead, it will taste just as delicious. Enjoy under the shade of a tree with the grass between your toes.

PINEAPPLE, LEMON & BASIL SMOOTHIE

Serves 2

200g peeled, cored and chopped pineapple

½ cup coconut cream

2 cups ice

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

⅓ cup basil leaves, plus extra sprigs to serve

zest of 1 large lemon

Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Divide between two tall glasses and top each one with a sprig of basil.