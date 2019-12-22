Recipe: Festive blackcurrant meringues

Petrified of pav failure? This Christmas, why not make meringues instead.

Sure, pavlova’s traditional for Christmas, but it’s hard to get right – especially if you’re somewhere humid (looking at you, Auckland). Why not try meringues instead? The moisture content is lower than that of pav, so you need not fear that depressing leaky pav situation, and they’re much more forgiving. Swirl through some Fresh As freeze-dried blackcurrant powder for a touch of festive flair, and add whipped cream and berries to take it up a notch.

BLACKCURRANT MERINGUES



Recipe by Brian Campbell

Makes 12 large meringues or 80 mini meringues

150g Freedom Farms egg white (this should be just shy of 4 large eggs, but for the best result, get out your scales)

300g caster sugar

35g Fresh As Blackcurrant Powder*

Preheat the oven to 70°C. Bring a pot of water to the boil and reduce to a simmer.

In a metal bowl, mix the egg white and sugar together, then set the bowl over the simmering water and whisk until light and fluffy. Whisk until all the sugar has dissolved.

Remove from the heat and beat with an electric beater until the mixture reaches medium peaks.

Add the Fresh As Blackcurrant Powder and beat until combined. Pipe or spoon the meringue onto a tray lined with either a non-stick mat or parchment paper. Dry in the oven for 3 hours.

*Substitute with Fresh As Passionfruit Powder or Fresh As Raspberry Powder

The Spinoff’s food content is brought to you by Freedom Farms. They believe talking about food is nearly as much fun as eating it, and they’re excited to facilitate some good conversations around food provenance in Aotearoa New Zealand.