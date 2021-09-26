Recipe: Orange, hazelnut and chocolate chunk biscuits

It’s hard to improve on the simple perfection of a chocolate chip biscuit, but orange zest and hazelnuts’ll do it.

It’s a rainy day here in Taranaki and these biscuits served with a hot cup of tea are just the ticket. Though do beware as they are rather moreish, and resisting a second one requires great strength! Soft and cakey, flecked with crunchy hazelnuts and dark chocolate and flavoured with a hint of orange, these biscuits make wonderful lunchbox fillers and also freeze well. They are adaptable too, so swap out the hazelnuts for whatever nuts you might have in your pantry, or leave them out if you have none. The same goes for the chocolate. Make them with whatever you have on hand – apricots, coconut or freeze-dried raspberries would all make wonderful additions too.

ORANGE, HAZELNUT & CHOCOLATE CHUNK BISCUITS

Makes 15 biscuits

125g butter, roughly cut into small chunks

½ cup (100g) sugar

zest of 2 large oranges

1 teaspoon vanilla extract/paste

1 large free range egg

1¼ cups (200g) flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of sea salt

100g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

⅔ cup (100g) hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line two baking trays with baking paper.

Put the butter, sugar and orange zest into a food processor and process until pale and creamy, scraping down the sides from time to time as you go. Add the vanilla and the egg and process again until combined.

Add the flour, baking powder and salt and pulse until just combined. Remove the blade from the food processor, add in the chocolate and nuts and mix to combine.

Using a tablespoon, scoop spoonfuls of the dough out onto the baking tray. Resist the urge to flatten them out as they make delicious soft cakey biscuits this way. Bake for 12-14 minutes, swapping the trays halfway through the cooking time to ensure even cooking. Remove when golden brown and leave to cook on a cake rack. Eat!