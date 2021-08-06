We’re hiring: Membership and marketing coordinator

The Spinoff is recruiting a coordinator to assist with the delivery of marketing campaigns and to support our successful membership programme.



The Spinoff Group is seeking a membership and marketing coordinator for approximately 20 hours per week to join our dynamic, creative organisation.

The membership and marketing coordinator works directly with the membership programme manager to ensure that The Spinoff grows our member audience strategically by converting The Spinoff readers to donors. The membership and marketing coordinator will also assist with delivery of marketing campaigns for The Spinoff Group. This role will work across departments, collaborating with editors, marketing, data analysts, external digital and product agencies, designers and staff writers.

We’re looking for someone with exceptional project and time management skills, who is highly personable and eager to support the team so we can collectively achieve our best.

The role is office based in Morningside, Auckland and it would be desirable if the successful candidate was present from Monday to Friday.

Roles and responsibilities:

Manage membership services programme:

E-commerce management and customer service Benefits fulfillment, credit card processing, chasing lapsed members, processing cancellations and refunds

Community management Respond to member queries, solicit member input, curate, write, segment and send monthly members-only newsletter and quarterly members-only surveys, assist with creation and management of members-only community

Database management Assist membership programme manager with maintenance of member and customer databases and mailing lists

Create monthly reports on monthly acquisition and churn

Liaise with external digital and product agencies

Assist with planning for members-only events

Marketing

Assist in administration with external agencies and internal stakeholders on campaigns and marketing projects to promote The Spinoff Group and its products

Help plan and execute events with different members of The Spinoff Group team

Newsletters

Assist membership programme manager on monthly newsletter acquisition and churn reporting

Maintain newsletter databases

The Spinoff shop management



E-commerce management and customer service

Process and deliver orders

Create monthly reports on profit and loss

Attributes

Excellent communicator. Demonstrates high-level communication skills, both in person and in copywriting with internal and external audiences

Experience with digital and analytics tools preferable, along with an enthusiasm for upskilling with WordPress, MailChimp, Substack, Data Studio, Google Analytics, Stripe

Hyper-organised with exceptional time management skills

Open and inclusive outlook

A fan of The Spinoff and the work we produce

More about The Spinoff Group

The Spinoff Group is made up of The Spinoff, an award-winning independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture; Hex Work Productions, a screen production company making impactful unscripted video; and Daylight Creative, a newly established full-service content studio, which uses editorial techniques to help organisations tell stories that resonate.

The Spinoff Group recognises Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a living document and New Zealand’s founding document, and is committed to the principles of equity and partnership it embodies. The Spinoff acknowledges Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei holds mana whenua on the lands where its head office is based.

The Spinoff Group values and has a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

If you would like to apply please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with the subject line “membership and marketing coordinator” by 5pm on Wednesday, August 18. Please send your CV and cover letter in PDF form with the following naming format: first name and last name and then the document type, ie CV or cover letter