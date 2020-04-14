NZ’s largest guerrilla film-making competition gets a lockdown twist

Itching to pick up the camera even though you’re in lockdown? We’re excited to announce that 48Hours is back this weekend, self-isolation style.

So what’s the festival?

For the past 18 years, 48Hours has been an annual festival celebrating the best in fast, furious film-making, and even though the country is in lockdown, this year it’s continuing on strong. The competition is, after all, built around the idea of creative restrictions, and what bigger restriction is there than a nationwide lockdown?

The Vista Foundation 48Hours is grounded in a dedicated creative community, and community power is what we can all use right now.

And how’s it different now that we’re in lockdown?

The competition will take place from 7pm on Friday, April 17 through to 7pm on Sunday, April 19.

After being given their requirements at 7pm on the dot, teams will have just 48 hours to write, shoot, cut and deliver a film up to three minutes long. During the competition, all the government restrictions related to the Covid-19 situation must be observed. This means that competitors must shoot their film on the property where they’re isolating, and have physical contact only with those in their own bubble. The film will include elements that will be announced at the online launch on the 48Hours website and on the 48Hours Facebook page at 7pm on Friday.

In tradition with his long-standing support for the Vista Foundation 48Hours, Peter Jackson is confirmed as a judge for the mini-competition.

Times are tough, so this year registration is entirely free!

Where can we watch the films?

The finalists will be screened on TVNZ2 in a one-hour awards special. In the lead-up to these finals, The Spinoff will select and profile our favourite seven films, screening exclusive behind-the-scenes material and interviewing the teams behind the films.

The top film will be awarded $5000, from a total prize pool of $10,000.

Registrations open tomorrow on the 48Hours website and it’s totally free!

VF48HOURS: LOCKDOWN is made with the support of NZ On Air, New Zealand Film Commission and The Vista Foundation.

