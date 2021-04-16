We’re hiring: podcast engineer/studio manager, The Spinoff

A new full-time role recording, editing and mixing content for The Spinoff podcast network, based in our Morningside office.
We’re looking for an experienced sound engineer. The successful applicant will be responsible for recording, editing and mixing content for The Spinoff podcast network and managing the podcast studio. In addition to podcast work, responsibilities will include overflow audio work for partner companies Hex Work Productions and Daylight Creative. This is a full-time permanent position working from our Auckland office, reporting to our podcast manager.
About The Spinoff
The Spinoff is an independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, and aim to have a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work. We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.
Attributes
- Experience in sound recording and editing, preferably spoken content
- Experience using Logic Pro
- Can work quickly and to deadline
- Comfortable directing hosts and talent in-studio
- Knowledge of and passion for the podcast medium
- Delivers clean, ready-to-publish audio
- Confident in making content decisions in the edit process
- Strong attention to detail
- Good people skills
- Takes initiative
- Excellent time management and organisational skills
Responsibilities
- Recording, editing and outputting TSPN family of podcasts and client podcast content
- Maintaining studio equipment
- Management of studio bookings
- File and asset organisation
- Production of in-house and external audio spots
- Hosting guests in studio
- Management of audio promo scheduling
- Quality control checks
- Basic training for relief staff
To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links of any relevant work to: jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with subject heading: podcast engineer and studio manager.
Applications close at midday on Friday April 29, 2021.
