We’re hiring: podcast engineer/studio manager, The Spinoff

A new full-time role recording, editing and mixing content for The Spinoff podcast network, based in our Morningside office.

We’re looking for an experienced sound engineer. The successful applicant will be responsible for recording, editing and mixing content for The Spinoff podcast network and managing the podcast studio. In addition to podcast work, responsibilities will include overflow audio work for partner companies Hex Work Productions and Daylight Creative. This is a full-time permanent position working from our Auckland office, reporting to our podcast manager.

About The Spinoff

The Spinoff is an independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, and aim to have a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work. We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.

Attributes

Experience in sound recording and editing, preferably spoken content

Experience using Logic Pro

Can work quickly and to deadline

Comfortable directing hosts and talent in-studio

Knowledge of and passion for the podcast medium

Delivers clean, ready-to-publish audio

Confident in making content decisions in the edit process

Strong attention to detail

Good people skills

Takes initiative

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Responsibilities

Recording, editing and outputting TSPN family of podcasts and client podcast content

Maintaining studio equipment

Management of studio bookings

File and asset organisation

Production of in-house and external audio spots

Hosting guests in studio

Management of audio promo scheduling

Quality control checks

Basic training for relief staff

To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links of any relevant work to: jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with subject heading: podcast engineer and studio manager.

Applications close at midday on Friday April 29, 2021.