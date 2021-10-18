We’re hiring: Finance manager, The Spinoff

The Spinoff is seeking a finance manager to join its fast-growing team.

The Spinoff is recruiting a finance manager to work closely with our CFO and an existing finance manager across The Spinoff Group.

The role

The Spinoff finance manager will report directly to the CFO and work closely with another finance manager in our content studio, Daylight Creative, and with the group CFO. This is an exceptional opportunity for someone who wants to grow, develop and be mentored by the CFO, create a career path for themselves and learn all aspects of an integrated media company end to end. We have recently moved to a new accounting platform called Pegasus Systems – training will be provided should you need it.

The position will be for three days a week, though that may increase over time.

Your key responsibilities are broad and will include:

Accounts payable and receivable

Involvement in regular forecasting and budgeting

Balance sheet reconciliations

Project costing and profitability

Maintaining cash flow forecasting and updating accordingly

Taking ownership of the banking requirements, payment runs, payment of taxes and payroll

Working collaboratively with the Daylight finance manager

Assisting with systems improvements, internal controls and process improvements.

Along with other ad hoc duties as required.



Your profile

We are looking for someone who has a desire to learn and grow. To be considered for this role you will be a self-starter and thinker, and preferably have experience in the media or a creative industry – though this is not essential. You should be someone who is determined to continue a career path in accounting. You may have started your ascent to becoming qualified, or have years of experience in accounting and want to work in a fast paced and dynamic organisation. The Spinoff environment is easy-going and has a family feel, and you will be well supported and trained. This is an awesome opportunity for someone who wants to work hard, build strong relationships and is a real team player.

Apply today

Please send your resume in Word format to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz by 5pm on Wednesday 27 October.