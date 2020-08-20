We’re hiring: The Spinoff seeks social media specialist

If you love The Spinoff and have a vision for how it should appear on Instagram and TikTok, we want to hear from you.
The Spinoff is looking for a social media specialist with a focus on Instagram and TikTok. This is a full-time position with a fixed term three-month contract attached, working from our Auckland office and reporting to our engagement director and head of video. There’s potential for this to become a permanent role. We want someone who loves the platforms and has a strong sense of how The Spinoff’s personality and scope should be represented on them. (Note: the focus is explicitly on vertical video and image-first social media – other channels like Facebook and Twitter would be largely managed by other staff at The Spinoff.)
Critical qualities:
- Proven knowledge of, and engagement with, key growing social media platforms, particularly Instagram and TikTok.
- A vision for what The Spinoff’s aesthetic and strategy should be on visual platforms.
- Confident in developing paid, owned and earned social content.
- Can identify social trends and create content that leverages these trends, while also delivering on key messages.
- Confident in social media best practices and technologies.
- Ability to distil complex, dry messages into engaging content specific to each social platform.
- Familiar with social media KPIs.
- Instinctive grasp of brand – ability to be The Spinoff’s guardian and advocate off-platform.
- Ideally engaged with the news and with the way it spreads through social media.
- It’s desirable, but not essential, to be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, Prem Pro or similar, with a strong eye for design and the ability to consistently execute within a social style sheet.
- Platform native – needs to understand the textual and visual language of TikTok and Instagram separately and individually.
- Self-starter. Confident to work autonomously.
Responsibilities include:
- Creation of daily and weekly content for Instagram and TikTok for The Spinoff and our commercial partners when required.
- Creation of responsive content around key moments.
- Adaptation of existing catalogue of content for vertical video formats.
- Ongoing management and auditing of social channels as required, including review of weekly insight reports and recommendations on ways to leverage channels.
- Community management.
To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links of any relevant work to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with subject heading: social media specialist
Applications close August 26, 2020
