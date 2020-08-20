We’re hiring: The Spinoff seeks social media specialist

If you love The Spinoff and have a vision for how it should appear on Instagram and TikTok, we want to hear from you.

The Spinoff is looking for a social media specialist with a focus on Instagram and TikTok. This is a full-time position with a fixed term three-month contract attached, working from our Auckland office and reporting to our engagement director and head of video. There’s potential for this to become a permanent role. We want someone who loves the platforms and has a strong sense of how The Spinoff’s personality and scope should be represented on them. (Note: the focus is explicitly on vertical video and image-first social media – other channels like Facebook and Twitter would be largely managed by other staff at The Spinoff.)

Critical qualities:

Proven knowledge of, and engagement with, key growing social media platforms, particularly Instagram and TikTok.

A vision for what The Spinoff’s aesthetic and strategy should be on visual platforms.

Confident in developing paid, owned and earned social content.

Can identify social trends and create content that leverages these trends, while also delivering on key messages.

Confident in social media best practices and technologies.

Ability to distil complex, dry messages into engaging content specific to each social platform.

Familiar with social media KPIs.

Instinctive grasp of brand – ability to be The Spinoff’s guardian and advocate off-platform.

Ideally engaged with the news and with the way it spreads through social media.

It’s desirable, but not essential, to be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, Prem Pro or similar, with a strong eye for design and the ability to consistently execute within a social style sheet.

Platform native – needs to understand the textual and visual language of TikTok and Instagram separately and individually.

Self-starter. Confident to work autonomously.

Responsibilities include:

Creation of daily and weekly content for Instagram and TikTok for The Spinoff and our commercial partners when required.

Creation of responsive content around key moments.

Adaptation of existing catalogue of content for vertical video formats.

Ongoing management and auditing of social channels as required, including review of weekly insight reports and recommendations on ways to leverage channels.

Community management.

To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links of any relevant work to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with subject heading: social media specialist

Applications close August 26, 2020