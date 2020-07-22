On the Rag: Let’s talk about media representation 

Our feminist webseries On the Rag returns to dissect representation in the media and who is still being left behind when you turn on the telly.

In this episode, On the Rag looks at what we are putting in our eyes and ears as media consumers in Aotearoa. We’ve got more content choices than ever before, so why is it that so many people still aren’t represented in the media? What if our favourite local films actually passed the Bechdel test? And how do you carve out your own space in such a rigid landscape?

Join hosts Michèle A’Court, Alex Casey, Leonie Hayden and several special guest stars including Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Karen O’Leary, JJ Fong, Ramon Te Wake, Yadana Saw and Grace Stratton as we try to restore the balance.

On the Rag is made with the support of NZ On Air

