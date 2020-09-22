An important notice for The Spinoff Members

We recently built our own members platform so that readers can donate to and support our journalism in a more direct way. If you’re a Spinoff Member, here’s how it affects you.



At the end of last year, our team was fortunate to receive a grant that allowed us to build our own membership system internally. Now that the new system is live, we’ve been able to reduce the admin costs that are associated with payment processing. This means that more of your donation can go straight towards supporting our stories and the journalists you love at The Spinoff.

Members who signed up prior to this change will still have their account details held by PressPatron, a first-class back-end platform for publishers to accept donations from its loyal readers for a service fee. We are incredibly grateful for the support that PressPatron has provided us to help make The Spinoff Members what it is today, and we have partnered with them to facilitate a smooth transition for existing members to transfer to our new membership system.

Keep an eye on your email inbox for instructions on how you can make your donation go further with one simple click!

Remember, as a member of The Spinoff, once you’re signed in you won’t see any members advertising or pop ups. Just the stories that matter to you.

This stuff can be confusing. You can learn more about the terms of the transfer here.

If you have any questions, please email us at members@thespinoff.co.nz.

Thank you for your continued support.

Not a member? Join The Spinoff today!