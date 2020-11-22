The Fold: The boss of all rugby, with Mark Robinson

NZ Rugby is in a fascinating situation at the moment, with some big calls to be made over the coming years. The man in charge of making them joins Duncan Greive on this week’s episode of The Fold.

Mark Robinson probably has one of the most complex jobs in the country. As CEO of NZ Rugby he’s effectively the boss of everything from the All Blacks and Black Ferns to the clubs, the head of an organisation that has many, many different stakeholders.

He only came into the job at the start of the year, which meant he was just getting his feet under the desk when Covid hit and threw the whole rugby season a massive dummy. The pandemic didn’t just disrupt the match schedule – it seems to have brought a lot of the sport’s underlying issues to the surface as well.

This obviously makes the CEO’s a much harder one than it would have been even a few years ago. NZ Rugby is in a fascinating situation right now, and decisions made under Mark Robinson’s tenure could affect the sport’s future in New Zealand for years to come.

To discuss this situation, as well as talking about Match Fit and what he admires about the NBA’s marketing model, he joined Duncan Greive for this week’s episode of The Fold.

To discuss this situation, as well as talking about Match Fit and what he admires about the NBA's marketing model, he joined Duncan Greive for this week's episode of The Fold.