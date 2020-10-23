The Fold: Melodie Robinson on bringing live sport back to free-to-air

From winning two world cups with the Black Ferns to heading up TVNZ’s sports and events department, Melodie Robinson’s career has been one full of remarkable firsts. She joins host Duncan Greive to talk about it on this week’s episode of The Fold.

When the Ministry of Education decided to start a children’s educational channel during the first lockdown earlier this year, the job fell to the TVNZ department that had just found itself without a lot of work on – sports and events. General manager Melodie Robinson and her team threw together the prop, got the contract and ended up setting up the entire channel in about 10 days.

That’s just one remarkable story in a career full of them. Robinson started out in journalism as a press gallery reporter for Mana News before moving into sports production at XtraMSN. She broke down barriers as a rugby commentator and presenter during a long career at Sky Sports before moving into a new role at TVNZ.

It’s fair to say Robinson has seen some things and faced some challenges in her time at these institutions – and has some of the best stories in the business to show for it. She’s been a dream guest for The Fold since the podcast began, and we’re delighted to finally get her on for a chat this week.

